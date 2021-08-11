The Gold Coast's Legendary 90.9 Sea FM Is Back

We announced today that the much-loved and legendary 90.9 Sea FM is back on the Gold Coast, as Hit90.9 switches to our heritage name.

90.9 Sea FM makes its return tomorrow 12 August, with no changes to the talent line-up and the Gold Coast station’s ‘feel great’, pop music format that was introduced last year, plus our entertaining Breakfast show with Bianca, Dan and Ben and the Carrie and Tommy Drive show.

Sea FM first hit the airwaves in 1989, famously launched by music legend Jimmy Barnes, and has had a hugely successful three decades entertaining the Gold Coast with some of the GC’s biggest shows, unforgettable parties and prizes.

SCA Chief Content Officer, Dave Cameron, said: “It’s exciting to once again put the much loved 90.9 Sea FM back into the Gold Coast as the final part of the Hit Network strategy of returning those big heritage brands back into our key metro markets that our audiences have such great, passionate memories of.

“90.9 Sea FM has always been a legendary and hugely successful local radio brand owned by Gold Coast listeners, as it will be again.”

Bianca Dye said: "Growing up on the Gold Coast, I remember listening to the Sea FM brekky crew on my way to school at Nerang High. I would listen to Dean and Suki and that's when I decided I wanted to do breakfast radio. It’s an honour to now be officially doing brekky on Sea FM!”

Ben Hannant said: “It was the station I grew up with and so many Gold Coasters grew up with, I can’t wait for our listeners to have their station back!”

Dan Anstey said: “Sea FM is such an iconic Gold Coast station, it’s the station that holds so many memories for our listeners, this is for them.”

SCA Gold Coast General Manager, Rod Hockey, said: “We’re thrilled to bring back such a locally famous station, Sea FM is the station the Gold Coast built. It is the Gold Coasters station, and we can’t wait to hear it back on the airwaves.”

We switch Hit90.9 to 90.9 Sea FM tomorrow, 12 August.