The Git Up's Blanco Brown Is On His Way To Australia

Hip-hop phenomenon Blanco Brown has just been announced to join the Country to Country (C2C) music festival in Australia later this month.

The inaugural festival at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on 28 September and Brisbane Entertainment Centre on 29 September has limited tickets available.

Blanco Brown has taken the world by storm with his unique blend of country and hip-hop music as showcased in the hit single "The Git Up" and fans will have the chance to hear tracks from his newly released self-titled EP.

"The Git Up" is one of the biggest singles of 2019 and has started a new dance craze #TheGitUpChallenge with over 27 million views online and over 150 million streams.

Also on Country to Country Australia is: Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini, Midland, Eric Pasley, Raelynn, The McClymonts, Travis Collins, Lacy Cavalier, Adam Eckersley Band, Reverie Lane, Jess Moskaluke, Andrew Swift, Judah Kelly, Sinead Burgess, Casey Barnes and Jody Direen.

C2C : Country to Country Australia

Saturday 28 September 2019

Sydney

Qudos Bank Arena

Sunday 29 September 2019

Brisbane

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Tickets on sale now via www.ticketek.com.au





Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!