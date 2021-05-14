The Friends Reunion Release Date Has Just Dropped & We Are Way Too Emotional

It's the moment the whole world has been waiting 17 long years for...

The Friends reunion has officially been given a release date and we are barely holding our s*** together!

Thanks to HBO Max, the whole cast is returning to the original sound stage at Warner Brothers Studio, Stage 24 for a very mysterious reunion special which is set to air on May 27th, 2021 (US).

To really get us riled up, the whole cast have posted a sneaky preview to their instagram accounts, along with news of the release date, sending every Friends fan ever, including the likes of The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco, into emotional overload commenting "I can think about nothing else" and "I can't breathe." Same Kayley... Same.

Honestly, if you ARE a Friends fan and this didn't have you weeping... I have questions.

The creators of the show have been holding their cards very close to their chests and have made sure not reveal any spoilers ahead of time, although, they have made clear that the cast will not be reprising their roles and will likely be appearing as themselves.

BUT I've done some serious sleuthing and have uncovered a list of VERY famous guest stars who are set to appear on the reunion special.

So, rumour has it, Biebs will appear on the show donning none other than Ross's famous Spud-nik costume. In case you've forgotten what that looks like...

We've also heard rumours that Matt LeBlanc may or may not be recreating the scene from "The One Where No One's Ready". Another refresher for you...

As for where we can watch this in Australia, we aren't 100% sure yet, but you better believe we will be going to the ends of the earth to find out, so keep an eye out for an update, or better yet, if you know - let us know in the comments.

