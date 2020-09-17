The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion Has Been Listed on Airbnb

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is celebrating 30 years since its first episode and giving fans a chance to stay in the Bel-Air Mansion.

Now, this is the story all about how our lives are about to get flipped-turned upside down, with the celebration of the 30th anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Yes, it's been 30 years of doing the Carlton dance and singing this song:

Will Smith is commemorating the anniversary by acting as an Airbnb host for the famous mansion where he claimed his throne. Yes, the Fresh Prince's wing is available to hire out during the month of October.

During October 2nd, 5th, 8th, 11th, and 14th, groups of up to two people can spend a single night in one wing of the mansion for just $30. Guests will be gifted a pair of Air Jordan's to play basketball in and will be virtually greeted by Jazzy Jeff who will give them some pointers on Djing.

Unfortunately, due to COVID, this leaves most of us unable to rent the room, however another venture has launched to celebrate the anniversary.

The newly established Fresh Prince Store, offers a whole stack of new merch that is dripping in 90s trends, and they ship to Australia!

Loved the show? Do you know these little-known facts about it?

