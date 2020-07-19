The #FreeBritney Movement Explained

The #FreeBritney movement is gaining traction, and you need to know about it

Britney Spears exploded onto the music scene in the late 90s, with a song that still slaps today and had a music video that can only be described as iconic.

After that, it was hit after hit, album after album and she seemed like the perfect popstar and a money-making machine!

That was until 2007 when things took a turn and we quickly got an insight into her life, she was going through a divorce, and had the paparazzi following her and capturing her every move, and that’s how we ended up with the infamous photos from 2007.

During that time, her dad was granted temporary conservatorship, which essentially meant that he had control of her finances and daily life. This is where the Free Britney movement starts but has only escalated over the past 13 years, and now it has reached boiling point.

Here's everything you need to know:

