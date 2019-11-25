The Former Driver Of ‘Ferry McFerry Face’ Sacked After Falling Asleep On The Job

The latest news headlines.

Article heading image for The Former Driver Of ‘Ferry McFerry Face’ Sacked After Falling Asleep On The Job

@theduncanlife Instgram

Former ferry master Nigel Sclater has lost his unfair dismissal application after he was sacked for falling asleep on the job earlier this year.

Sclater was driving the May Gibbs ferry, then known as the infamous FerryMcFerryface, between Pyrmont Bay and McMahon’s Point wharves when he fell asleep after taking cough medicine that caused drowsiness.

Post

Before this incident, Mr Sclater, who started working for Sydney Ferries in 1995, had a completely clean record. He argued that he had medical clearance to work while taking taking four types of heart medication, but didn’t read the cough medicine box warning label, and didn't experience any side effects for a week.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, deputy president Geoffrey Bull said concluded, "he must remain alert and in control of the vessel at all times, which he failed to do.

"On any account, having the master of a ferry asleep (without good reason) while on duty when providing a public transport service in Sydney Harbour cannot be countenanced.”

Take a listen to the biggest morning headlines below:

Don't forget to download the 2DayFM app on iOS and Android for feel good music, podcasts and to stay up to date with all things Sydney! 

Hit News Team

8 hours ago

Article by:

Hit News Team

FerryMcFerryface
Sydney
news
Listen Live!
FerryMcFerryface
Sydney
news
FerryMcFerryface
Sydney
news
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs