The Former Driver Of ‘Ferry McFerry Face’ Sacked After Falling Asleep On The Job

Former ferry master Nigel Sclater has lost his unfair dismissal application after he was sacked for falling asleep on the job earlier this year.

Sclater was driving the May Gibbs ferry, then known as the infamous FerryMcFerryface, between Pyrmont Bay and McMahon’s Point wharves when he fell asleep after taking cough medicine that caused drowsiness.

Before this incident, Mr Sclater, who started working for Sydney Ferries in 1995, had a completely clean record. He argued that he had medical clearance to work while taking taking four types of heart medication, but didn’t read the cough medicine box warning label, and didn't experience any side effects for a week.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, deputy president Geoffrey Bull said concluded, "he must remain alert and in control of the vessel at all times, which he failed to do.

"On any account, having the master of a ferry asleep (without good reason) while on duty when providing a public transport service in Sydney Harbour cannot be countenanced.”

Take a listen to the biggest morning headlines below:

Don't forget to download the 2DayFM app on iOS and Android for feel good music, podcasts and to stay up to date with all things Sydney!