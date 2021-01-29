The Flight Attendant Will Be Your New Fave Drama To Binge

If you were a fan of The Undoing, then you are going to absolutely love The Flight Attendant!

Starring The Big Bang Theory's Kelly Cuoco, it's going to fill your cup with your love for mystery, drama and comedy.

Want to know why it's so binge-worthy and why you need to watch it ASAP? Find out here:

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.