'The Flight Attendant' New Season Trailer Has Us On The Edge Of Our Seats!

If you binged The Flight Attendant like I did back at the start of 2021, then you will love this!

We have the official trailer for season 2, and Kaley Cuoco is back in action as flight attendant Cassie Bowden...but this time, she has another ~interesting~ job.

Season 1 followed Cassie, a flight attendant whose life gets turned upside down after she wakes up in a hotel room with a dead man but with no memory of what happened.

So, what can we expect from season 2?

Take a look here:

The official synopsis reads: Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.

We can expect season 2 to drop on Thursday, April 21 on Binge with two new episodes! Then, we'll get one episode a week until May 26.

Get ready for a new adventure!

