The First Two Contenders To Represent Australia At Eurovision Have Been Announced
YAS
There's nothing quite like Eurovision. From the incredible outfits, dance routines, campy songs and more - it's a feast for the eyes. Now that Australia is partaking in the song contest, it's time for us to vote as to which iconic Australian performers we want to represent us.
This morning, SBS have announced who the first two contenders are...
Vanessa Amorosi and Casey Donovan!
Check out a sneak peek at their songs below...
Eurovision – Australia Decides will be presented at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 February and tickets for the Opening Night Show, Matinee Show and Live TV Final are now on sale.
Eurovision – Australia Decides 2020 airs live on SBS on Saturday 8 February.
Broadcast times across Australia:
NSW/VIC/TAS/ACT 8:30pm – 11:00pm AEDT
QLD 7:30pm – 10:00pm AEST
SA 8:00pm – 10:30pm ACDT
WA 5:30pm – 8:00pm AWST
NT 7:00pm – 9:30pm ACST
Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!