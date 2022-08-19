The First Official Teaser Trailer For 'Wednesday' Is Giving Us Mystery, Mayhem & Murder

We've been given a first look at the much-anticipated The Addams Family series, Wednesday, coming to Netflix!

Starring Jenny Ortega and from the imagination of the iconic Tim Burton, we see Wednesday Addams start as a student at Nevermore Academy (where Gomez met Morticia).

Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

We'll also see Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.

Here's the creepy and kooky teaser trailer:

We also know that our 90s Wednesday Addams, Christina Ricci, will be returning in some form!

Get ready to snap your fingers! Wednesday will be coming to Australia soon.

Check out the new TRUE CRIME series ‘I Just Killed My Dad’ and more streaming recommendations below:

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android