The First ‘I’m A Celebrity’ Star Heading Into The Jungle Has Been Revealed!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will be returning to our screens this January 5th!

If you’re someone who cares about finding out who’s entering the jungle more than the actual show, then you’re in luck because now is the time when all the reveals happen!

This morning, Network Ten has revealed the first identity of a celebrity set to enter the jungle… Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby!

The reality star is best known for her appearance on Georgie Shore, winning UK’s Celebrity Big Brother, and releasing a collection of health and fitness DVDs and books.

"I’d been asked a couple of years in a row, and in my head, it was just an automatic no,” Charlotte told 10Daily.

“I don’t know why but it just didn’t feel like the right time.”

But after going through a break-up, Charlotte decided now is the time!

“You go through a breakup, get rid of your phone and go into the jungle, meet a load of new friends and have a crazy experience.

“It’s like I knew? It’s like back then when I was asked, something in my head knew what was going to happen and this was going to be the best thing for us.”

Charlotte isn’t looking for love in the jungle… but if love comes to her, that might be a different story.

“I’m not looking for a boyfriend, that’s the last thing I’m looking for. I want to be single and have fun, I want to date guys and flirt with people and have all that fun.

“I just want to really love myself before I love anyone else, I think I’ve always relied on someone else to give us that love for a long time.

“Don’t get us wrong, if there are some fit boys in there who I fancy… I might have a neck on,” she joked.

“I’ve said all this but I do fall in love really quickly and I’m really worried that if there’s someone in there that’s my type of tea I’ll have to keep myself away from them. I’m going to have to make sure I’m on the other side of the camp.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! kicks off this January 5 - will you be watching?

