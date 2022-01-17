The First 'I'm A Celeb' Contestant Has Left The Jungle

After two weeks of intense (and often gross) challenges, Season 8 of I’m A Celeb has claimed its first victim had its first elimination.

Last night, Miss Universe AustraliaMaria Thattil, fan-favourite/secret non-celeb The David and Married at First Sight’s Davina Rankin were threatened with receiving the boot.

To find out which contestant would be sent packing, the trio had to place their hands into a box of live rats and guesstimate how many of the furry fellows were there.

Following a scene which made us shiver, Davina Rankin became the first celebrity to leave the jungle.

“The people in here and the experience has been nothing short of amazing and I’m so glad I did it,” the reality star said.

She then went on to reveal she expects either beloved media personality Dylan Lewis or AFL G.O.A.T. Nathan Buckley to be crowned this year’s jungle monarch.

