The First Coronavirus Testing Drive-Through Has Just Opened In Australia

Australia’s first-ever drive-through coronavirus testing service has opened in Adelaide as the Federal Government today reveals a new $2.4 billion health package.

With authorities braced for a surge in potential local cases, the new car service was opened at the Repatriation Health Precinct in Adelaide’s south.

The service, the second of its type to launch in the world, will test up to six patients an hour between 8am-4.30pm on weekdays after a GP referral.

In a heightened response to the mounting global crisis, SA Health officials say it will stop the virus spreading while plans are in place for similar service in Adelaide’s north.

