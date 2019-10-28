The First Big Brother Teaser Is Here & They’re Casting Right Now!

Will you apply?

Channel 7

This month we reported that Big Brother will officially be coming back to our TV screens in 2020!

After weeks of speculation, production company Endemol Shine confirmed the news on social media, saying:

“Big Brother is back. The game has changed. Are you ready to play? Apply now.”

Now, Channel 7 has released the first teaser trailer for the new series and casting is well and truly open!

Take a look:

If you or someone you know would be perfect for the show, apply HERE! 

