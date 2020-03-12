The First Bachelor In Paradise Cast Members Have Been Revealed!

It's here! Bachelor In Paradise Australia has revealed the first ex-Bachie cast members making their way to Fiji for another shot at love...with each other!

So far, we can expect runner-up of Angie Kent's season, Timm Hanly, who tragically got his heart broken in The Bachelorette finale. We're still cut about that, tbh.

Speaking of hearts being broken, how could we forget Abbie Chatfield from Matt Agnew's season?! He chose Chelsie in the finale (which has now ended!), so we're keen to see if Abbie's heart will be mended in Paradise!

Also on the list is Brittany Hockley from Honey Badger's season and was famously NOT chosen in the finale (neither was Sophie, it was a disaster) & tattooed hunk, Ciarran Stott, who left Angie's season in tears when his grandmother passed.

Not to mention we're going to be thrilled to see Jamie Doran make his way to our screens again! He was known as the 'Stage 5 Clinger' of Angie's season. Fantastic viewing material. Grab the popcorn!

Channel 10 have released their first look of the season:

We also saw a sneak peek of other ex-Bachelor cast members like Helena Sauzier, Mary Viturino and the hilarious Brittney Weldon! We're begging for another conga line!!

While we don't have an exact date on when it all kicks off, 10 say it's coming soon.

Let's just say, we are expecting some SERIOUS loved up couples this time. Bring on Paradise!

