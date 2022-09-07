The Fight Over Europe’s Energy Is Ratcheting Up

The European Union has proposed a price cap on Russian gas after President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut off all energy supplies.

“We will not supply gas, oil, coal, heating oil - we will not supply anything,” Putin retaliated.

But European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said the G7 was determined to break Russia’s hold on the world's energy markets and would cap both oil and gas prices.

"We all know that our sanctions are deeply grinding into the Russian economy, but Putin is partially buffering through fossil fuel revenues. So here, the objective is we must cut revenues," Ms Von Der Leyen said.

The tit-for-tat exchange occurred after Europe accused Russia of weaponising its energy supplies as retaliation against the West’s sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia in turn blames the sanctions for causing the gas supply problems which it says are pipeline faults.

Putin has warned contracts could be ripped up if the EU insists on price caps and that Europe risks freezing in the coming winter.

“Will there be any political decisions that contradict the contracts? Yes, we won’t fulfil them. We will not supply anything at all if it contradicts our interests,” Putin said

Europe usually imports about 40 per cent of its gas and 30 per cent of its oil from Russia.

