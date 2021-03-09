The Final Season Trailer Of KUWTK Has Dropped & A Lot Is Happening!

It's been a long wait, but we finally have the farewell season trailer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians!

News broke last year that after 19 seasons and 14 years, the show will be ending after this upcoming season. Buuut, it's not going to end without some DRAMA!

So, what can we expect? Well, you can expect to see info about Kim breaking down amid divorce rumours with Kanye, Kris Jenner reuniting with ex, Caitlyn Jenner, Khloe & Travis talking about having another baby, Scott wanting to marry Kourtney, Kendall wanting to have kids soon, and Kylie...she's probably just still being a billionaire.

Watch the trailer here:

The final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is set to air in Australia on Friday, March 19 at 11am on E!

