The Extended Shopping Hours Across Melbourne For Christmas 2019
Shop up a storm!
Whether you like to get your Christmas shopping done ASAP or leave it until the last minute… again, here’s what you need to know about the opening hours of shops across Melbourne for summer 2019!
Check out the opening times in your run-up to December 25th:
Please note store hours may differ to centre hours. All effort has been made to get these hours correct, however please confirm with your chosen shopping centre prior to visiting.
Highpoint
Friday 13th: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Saturday 14th: 9:00 – 10:00pm
Sunday 15th: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Monday 16th: 9:00am – 12:00am
Tuesday 17th: 9:00am – 12:00am
Wednesday 17th: 9:00am – 12:00am
Thursday 19th: 9:00am – 12:00am
Friday 20th: 9:00am – 12:00am
Saturday 21st: 9:00am – 12:00am
Sunday 22nd: 9:00am – 12:00am
Monday 23rd: 7:00am – 12:00am
Tuesday 24th: 12:00am – 5:00pm
Wednesday 25th: CLOSED
Thursday 26th: 7:00am – 11:00pm
Airport West
Fri 13th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Sat 14th Dec: 9:00am – 6:00pm
Sun 15th Dec: 9:00am – 6:00pm
Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm
Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm
Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm
Thu 19th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Fri 20th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Sat 21st Dec: 8:00am – 6:00pm
Sun 22nd Dec: 9:00am – 6:00pm
Mon 23rd Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Tue 24th Dec: 8:00am – 6:00pm
Wed 25th Dec: Closed
Doncaster
Fri 13th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Sat 14th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm
Sun 15th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm
Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Thu 19th Dec: 9:00am – 12:00am
Fri 20th Dec: 9:00am – 12:00am
Sat 21st Dec: 8:00am – 10:00pm
Sun 22nd Dec: 8:00am – 10:00pm
Mon 23rd Dec: 9:00am – 12:00am
Tue 24th Dec: 8:00am – 6:00pm
Wed 25th Dec: Closed
Fountain Gate
Fri 13th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Sat 14th Dec: 8:00am – 7:00pm
Sun 15th Dec: 8:00am – 7:00pm
Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Thu 19th Dec; 9:00am – 11:59pm
Fri 20th Dec: 9:00am – 11:59pm
Sat 21st Dec: 8:00am – 10:00pm
Sun 22nd Dec: 8:00am – 10:00pm
Mon 23rd Dec: 9:00am – 2:00am
Tue 24th Dec: 7:00am – 6:00pm
Wed 25th Dec: Closed
Knox
Fri 13th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Sat 14th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm
Sun 15th Dec: 10:00am – 7:00pm
Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Thu 19th Dec: 9:00am – 11:59pm
Fri 20th Dec: 9:00am – 11:59pm
Sat 21st Dec: 8:00am – 10:00pm
Sun 22nd Dec: 8:00am – 10:00pm
Mon 23rd Dec: 9:00am – 11:59pm
Tue 24th Dec: 8:00am – 6:00pm
Wed 25th Dec: Closed
Plenty Valley
Fri 13th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Sat 14th Dec; 9:00am – 6:00pm
Sun 15th Dec; 9:00am – 6:00pm
Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm
Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm
Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm
Thu 19th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Fri 20th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Sat 21st Dec: 9:00am – 6:00pm
Sun 22nd Dec: 9:00am – 6:00pm
Mon 23rd Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Tue 24th Dec: 8:00am – 6:00pm
Wed 25th Dec: Closed
Southland
Fri 13th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Sat 14th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm
Sun 15th Dec: 10:00am – 7:00pm
Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Thu 19th Dec: 9:00am – 11:59pm
Fri 20th Dec: 9:00am – 11:59pm
Sat 21st Dec: 8:00am – 10:00pm
Sun 22nd Dec: 8:00am – 10:00pm
Mon 23rd Dec 9:00am – 11:59pm
Tue 24th Dec: 8:00am – 6:00pm
Wed 25th Dec: Closed
Eastland
Fri 13th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Sat 14th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm
Sun 15th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm
Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Thu 19th Dec: 9:00am – 12:00am
Fri 20th Dec: 9:00am – 12:00am
Sat 21st Dec: 8:00am – 10:00pm
Sun 22nd Dec: 8:00am – 10:00pm
Mon 23rd Dec 9:00am – 12:00am
Tue 24th Dec: 8:00am – 6:00pm
Wed 25th Dec: Closed
Thurs 26th Dec: 7:00am – 9:00pm
Melbourne Central
Fri 13th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Sat 14th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Sun 15th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Thu 19th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Fri 20th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm
Sat 21st Dec: 10:00am – 7:00pm
Sun 22nd Dec: 10:00am – 7:00pm
Mon 23rd Dec: 10:00am – 7:00pm
Tue 24th Dec: 10:00am – 7:00pm
Wed 25th Dec: Closed
Thurs 26th Dec: 8:00am – 10:00pm
