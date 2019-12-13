The Extended Shopping Hours Across Melbourne For Christmas 2019

Whether you like to get your Christmas shopping done ASAP or leave it until the last minute… again, here’s what you need to know about the opening hours of shops across Melbourne for summer 2019!

Check out the opening times in your run-up to December 25th:

Please note store hours may differ to centre hours. All effort has been made to get these hours correct, however please confirm with your chosen shopping centre prior to visiting.

Highpoint

Friday 13th: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Saturday 14th: 9:00 – 10:00pm

Sunday 15th: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Monday 16th: 9:00am – 12:00am

Tuesday 17th: 9:00am – 12:00am

Wednesday 17th: 9:00am – 12:00am

Thursday 19th: 9:00am – 12:00am

Friday 20th: 9:00am – 12:00am

Saturday 21st: 9:00am – 12:00am

Sunday 22nd: 9:00am – 12:00am

Monday 23rd: 7:00am – 12:00am

Tuesday 24th: 12:00am – 5:00pm

Wednesday 25th: CLOSED

Thursday 26th: 7:00am – 11:00pm

Airport West

Fri 13th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Sat 14th Dec: 9:00am – 6:00pm

Sun 15th Dec: 9:00am – 6:00pm

Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Thu 19th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Fri 20th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Sat 21st Dec: 8:00am – 6:00pm

Sun 22nd Dec: 9:00am – 6:00pm

Mon 23rd Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Tue 24th Dec: 8:00am – 6:00pm

Wed 25th Dec: Closed

Doncaster

Fri 13th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Sat 14th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Sun 15th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Thu 19th Dec: 9:00am – 12:00am

Fri 20th Dec: 9:00am – 12:00am

Sat 21st Dec: 8:00am – 10:00pm

Sun 22nd Dec: 8:00am – 10:00pm

Mon 23rd Dec: 9:00am – 12:00am

Tue 24th Dec: 8:00am – 6:00pm

Wed 25th Dec: Closed

Fountain Gate

Fri 13th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Sat 14th Dec: 8:00am – 7:00pm

Sun 15th Dec: 8:00am – 7:00pm

Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Thu 19th Dec; 9:00am – 11:59pm

Fri 20th Dec: 9:00am – 11:59pm

Sat 21st Dec: 8:00am – 10:00pm

Sun 22nd Dec: 8:00am – 10:00pm

Mon 23rd Dec: 9:00am – 2:00am

Tue 24th Dec: 7:00am – 6:00pm

Wed 25th Dec: Closed

Knox

Fri 13th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Sat 14th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Sun 15th Dec: 10:00am – 7:00pm

Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Thu 19th Dec: 9:00am – 11:59pm

Fri 20th Dec: 9:00am – 11:59pm

Sat 21st Dec: 8:00am – 10:00pm

Sun 22nd Dec: 8:00am – 10:00pm

Mon 23rd Dec: 9:00am – 11:59pm

Tue 24th Dec: 8:00am – 6:00pm

Wed 25th Dec: Closed

Plenty Valley

Fri 13th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Sat 14th Dec; 9:00am – 6:00pm

Sun 15th Dec; 9:00am – 6:00pm

Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Thu 19th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Fri 20th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Sat 21st Dec: 9:00am – 6:00pm

Sun 22nd Dec: 9:00am – 6:00pm

Mon 23rd Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Tue 24th Dec: 8:00am – 6:00pm

Wed 25th Dec: Closed

Southland

Fri 13th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Sat 14th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Sun 15th Dec: 10:00am – 7:00pm

Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Thu 19th Dec: 9:00am – 11:59pm

Fri 20th Dec: 9:00am – 11:59pm

Sat 21st Dec: 8:00am – 10:00pm

Sun 22nd Dec: 8:00am – 10:00pm

Mon 23rd Dec 9:00am – 11:59pm

Tue 24th Dec: 8:00am – 6:00pm

Wed 25th Dec: Closed

Eastland

Fri 13th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Sat 14th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Sun 15th Dec: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Thu 19th Dec: 9:00am – 12:00am

Fri 20th Dec: 9:00am – 12:00am

Sat 21st Dec: 8:00am – 10:00pm

Sun 22nd Dec: 8:00am – 10:00pm

Mon 23rd Dec 9:00am – 12:00am

Tue 24th Dec: 8:00am – 6:00pm

Wed 25th Dec: Closed

Thurs 26th Dec: 7:00am – 9:00pm

Melbourne Central

Fri 13th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Sat 14th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Sun 15th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Thu 19th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Fri 20th Dec: 9:00am – 10:00pm

Sat 21st Dec: 10:00am – 7:00pm

Sun 22nd Dec: 10:00am – 7:00pm

Mon 23rd Dec: 10:00am – 7:00pm

Tue 24th Dec: 10:00am – 7:00pm

Wed 25th Dec: Closed

Thurs 26th Dec: 8:00am – 10:00pm

