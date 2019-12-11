The Extended Shopping Hours Across Brisbane This Christmas

Whether you like to get your Christmas shopping done ASAP or leave it until the last minute… again, here’s what you need to know about the opening hours of shops across Brisbane!

Check out the opening times in your run-up to December 25th:

Westfield Carindale

Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Thu 19th Dec: 8:00am – 11:59pm

Fri 20th Dec: 8:00am – 11:59pm

Sat 21st Dec: 8:00am – 11:59pm

Sun 22nd Dec: 9:00am – 6:00pm

Mon 23rd Dec: 8:00am – 11:59pm

Tue 24th Dec: 7:00am – 6:00pm

Wed 25th Dec: Closed

Westfield Chermside

Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Thu 19th Dec: 8:00am – 11:59pm

Fri 20th Dec: 8:00am – 11:59pm

Sat 21st Dec: 8:00am – 11:59pm

Sun 22nd Dec: 9:00am – 6:00pm

Mon 23rd Dec: 8:00am – 11:59pm

Tue 24th Dec: 12:01am – 6:00pm

Wed 25th Dec: Closed

Westfield Garden City

Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Thu 19th Dec: 9:00am – 12:00am

Fri 20th Dec: 9:00am – 12:00am

Sat 21st Dec: 9:00am – 12:00am

Sun 22nd Dec: 9:00am – 6:00pm

Mon 23rd Dec: 8:00am – 12:00am

Tue 24th Dec: 7:00am – 6:00pm

Wed 25th Dec: Closed

Westfield North Lakes

Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm

Thu 19th Dec: 8:00am – 11:59pm

Fri 20th Dec: 8:00am – 11:59pm

Sat 21st Dec: 8:00am – 11:59pm

Sun 22nd Dec: 9:00am – 6:00pm

Mon 23rd Dec: 8:00am – 12:00am

Tue 24th Dec: 7:00am – 6:00pm

Wed 25th Dec: Closed

Stav, Abby & Matt Flashback! Which odd item did you find inside you?

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.