The Extended Shopping Hours Across Brisbane This Christmas
Happy holidays!
Whether you like to get your Christmas shopping done ASAP or leave it until the last minute… again, here’s what you need to know about the opening hours of shops across Brisbane!
Check out the opening times in your run-up to December 25th:
Westfield Carindale
Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Thu 19th Dec: 8:00am – 11:59pm
Fri 20th Dec: 8:00am – 11:59pm
Sat 21st Dec: 8:00am – 11:59pm
Sun 22nd Dec: 9:00am – 6:00pm
Mon 23rd Dec: 8:00am – 11:59pm
Tue 24th Dec: 7:00am – 6:00pm
Wed 25th Dec: Closed
Westfield Chermside
Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Thu 19th Dec: 8:00am – 11:59pm
Fri 20th Dec: 8:00am – 11:59pm
Sat 21st Dec: 8:00am – 11:59pm
Sun 22nd Dec: 9:00am – 6:00pm
Mon 23rd Dec: 8:00am – 11:59pm
Tue 24th Dec: 12:01am – 6:00pm
Wed 25th Dec: Closed
Westfield Garden City
Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Thu 19th Dec: 9:00am – 12:00am
Fri 20th Dec: 9:00am – 12:00am
Sat 21st Dec: 9:00am – 12:00am
Sun 22nd Dec: 9:00am – 6:00pm
Mon 23rd Dec: 8:00am – 12:00am
Tue 24th Dec: 7:00am – 6:00pm
Wed 25th Dec: Closed
Westfield North Lakes
Mon 16th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Tue 17th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Wed 18th Dec: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Thu 19th Dec: 8:00am – 11:59pm
Fri 20th Dec: 8:00am – 11:59pm
Sat 21st Dec: 8:00am – 11:59pm
Sun 22nd Dec: 9:00am – 6:00pm
Mon 23rd Dec: 8:00am – 12:00am
Tue 24th Dec: 7:00am – 6:00pm
Wed 25th Dec: Closed
