'The Exorcist' Is Being Rebooted (And Our Parents Probably Won't Let Us Watch It!)

IMAGINE THIS: You’re 13 years old, and you’re preparing for a sleepover. Your parentals take you to the video store and you ask if you can rent The Exorcist. They say no.

Skip forward to 2022 and suddenly they can’t stop you anymore! Your time is now.

It’s been revealed Blumhouse Productions (the company behind The Purge, Paranormal Activity, Insidious and many others) are taking a shot at rebooting one of the most iconic horror franchises of all time.

Their take on The Exorcist will be similar to their treatment of Halloween: rather than remaking the original film, the new movie will be a direct sequel to the 1973 classic, essentially invalidating the five other flicks in the franchise.

The similarities to Halloween (2018) don’t end there, either!

David Gordon Green, who directed Michael Myers' most recent exploits, has been tapped to helm the yet-to-be-titled film, which will also serve as the beginning of a new trilogy.

Ellen Burstyn will be reprising her role as the mum from the original movie, while Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) make their franchise debuts.

The film is slated to drop on October 13, 2023 (and yes, that is a Friday).

