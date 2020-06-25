The Exact Moment The Matildas Found Out We’re Hosting The Women’s World Cup!

In the very early hours of this morning, Australia and New Zealand learned the news we’ve all been waiting for: we will be hosting the 2023 Women’s Wold Cup!

On the edge of their seats, the Matildas and footy officials watched on in anxious anticipation before FIFA president Gianni Infantino finally announced that the joint bid with our New Zealand cousins had won!

The FIFA council voted with a majority of 22 to 13 over Columbia, thanks to votes cast by members in Asia, Oceania, Africa, North and Central America in our favour.

Take a look at the moment we found out we’d be hosting the biggest women’s sporting event in the world:

CHILLS!!

Take a listen to what Matildas star Alana Kennedy had to say about the big moment:

I am crying AND you're crying!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.