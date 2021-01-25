The Epic Trailer For Godzilla Vs. Kong Is Finally Here

After what feels like a lifetime, the full-length trailer for the upcoming epic battle between two icons is here. Godzilla vs. Kong.

... and oh boy it was worth the wait.

Milly Bobby Brown returns to the film franchise and to say this is going to be huge... is an understatement!

Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

The film will drop in cinemas on March 25 and we cannot WAIT!

