The End Of An Era: Dozens Of Australia Post Offices To Potentially Close

Australia Post offices across metropolitan areas could soon close their doors amid pandemic fallout and record rain.

Although no final decision has been reached, it's anticipated that about 30 offices of the 4000 branches could be closed.

A spokeswoman for Australia Post said staff whose branches close will be moved to nearby corporate offices.

"The pandemic and the rapid growth in the use of online services has resulted in a significant decline in customer visits to most post offices"

"There are a small number of primarily metropolitan post offices with very low and declining foot traffic, expiring leases or building damage that are currently under review," she said.

Australia Post said the ongoing effect of people working from home has led to foot traffic at some branches dropping to as low as 100 a day

Widespread damage from record rainfall has also left a number of post offices in metropolitan areas in urgent need of repair.

