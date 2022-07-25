The Emotional Trailer For Black Panther 2 Is Here

Fans were with mixed emotions over the weekend as the trailer for the sequel to Black Panther dropped at Comicon 2022 in San Diego.



The film is called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and addresses the death of T'Challa, after the real-life passing of actor Chadwick Boseman back in 2020 from cancer.

In the movie, the remaining Wakandans fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

The movie is set to drop in cinemas on November 10 2022 and we feel like this one is going to be an emotional rollercoaster!

