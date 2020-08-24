The Ellen Show Axed From Channel 9 Amid 'Toxic' Workplace Allegations

It's official, Channel 9 has removed The Ellen DeGeneres Show from its schedule as ‘toxic workplace’ accusations continue.

The network, which has continued to air repeats of the talk show has now replaced it with Desperate Housewives, a spokesperson confirmed to news.com.au. It comes out of the internal investigation by Warner Media after ongoing and shocking allegations came to light by past and current employees who described it as a “toxic work environment” with a culture of “racism, fear and intimidation”.

They also claimed there was widespread sexual misconduct among the top executives at the show.

Ellen is set to return to work for Season 18 of her talk show in September.

However, earlier this month, Channel 9 refused to confirm whether or not it would air the new episodes, explaining that it was awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

