The Easiest House Greenery For Serial Plant Killers

We’ve all done it and if you say you haven’t, we all know you’re fibbing to save face! But it’s okay, you’re not a bad plant parent because keeping a plant alive isn’t easy, especially for beginners! All you need are the right plants, in the right light and your beautiful green babies will flourish without needing too much attention from you!

Picture this, you stroll into the plant section at Bunnings with nothing but confidence and a few dollars to throw at a trendy looking plant. But you’re immediately confronted by an overwhelming amount of choices, so instead of asking the greenhouse attendant for advice at risk of looking like a rookie chump, you grab the coolest looking plant $15 bucks will buy you and head on home to watch it die.

Well, no more innocent plants shall die under your watch because we have gone ahead and provided a list of five low maintenance plants for beginners which you are bound to keep alive to see Christmas!

Devils Ivy

Spider Plant

Mother-in-laws tongue

Monstera Deliciosa (Swiss cheese plant)

Nephrolepis exaltata (Boston Fern)

Each of these adorable plants should come with some adorable instructions telling you how to repot and exactly how much sun and water they will need. If you can’t find any instructions, approach your friendly glasshouse nursery attendant for some easy to follow tips and advice! Happy planting!

