The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Are Expecting Another Baby!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have this morning announced they are expecting their second child!

The pair shared the happy news through a spokesperson who revealed:

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

The announcement was accompanied by this beautiful photo taken by photographer and Meghan’s longtime friend Misan Harriman.

“Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow,” he wrote.

“Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!”

Congratulations indeed!

We can't wait to see Archie as a big brother!

