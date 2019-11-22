The Drouin Dragons Are On The Hunt For Local Soccer Stars!

Have you ever wanted to try your hand (or foot) at Soccer?

Well, the Drouin Dragons want you! The Drouin Dragons Soccer Club are currently on the look out for Soccer enthusiasts for their U11's, U13's, U16's and Open teams and you could be one of the lucky players.

The mixed social soccer program will be running for 8 whole weeks on Wednesday evenings, kicking off on December 4th.

The games will be shorter and played on small pitches, so if you're not the fittest person on the field, fear not, you won't have to chase the ball for long. The games will be five aside including four outfield players and a goal keeper.

The games will be held both indoors and outdoors and are suited to people of all skill levels with both girls AND boys welcome to join in the fun.

The program is perfect for those who have never played the game but are keen to give it a try, people who do play but want to keep their skills fresh, ex-players and children of all ages!

If this sounds like something you might want to get involved in, head to the clubs Facebook or visit the website for more information.