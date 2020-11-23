The Double Meaning Behind Taylor Swift Winning Artist Of The Year At The AMAs
This is massive
It was a big day in the music world today with the socially distanced American Music Awards taking place in LA.
We saw some incredible performances, but everyone is talking about Taylor Swift winning Artist of The Year. While this award does celebrate all of her hard work, the dual meaning behind it is a bit of a middle finger to her arch-nemesis Scooter Braun who just on-sold the rights to her original body of work.
Taylor had her fans in a bit of a flurry recently as they tried to decipher her latest Instagram post, with some of them saying it was a tongue in cheek poke at the fact she DOES have a lot going on atm.
Well it seems as though they were right with Taylor confirming in her acceptance speech that the reason she wasn't there was because she was re-recording all of her old music so that she would once again own the rights to these new recordings
As for the other award winners from today's ceremony, check them out below!
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat (WINNER)
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” (WINNER)
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS (WINNER)
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift, “Cardigan” (WINNER)
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Justin Bieber (WINNER)
Post Malone
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
BTS (WINNER)
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Harry Styles, “Fine Line” (WINNER)
Taylor Swift, “Folklore”
The Weeknd, “After Hours”
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now” (WINNER)
Post Malone, “Circles”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown (WINNER)
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST- COUNTRY
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris (WINNER)
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Luke Combs, “What You See Is What You Get”
Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country” (WINNER)
Morgan Wallen, “If I Know Me”
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” (WINNER)
Maren Morris, “The Bones”
Blake Shelton (duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
DaBaby
Juice WRLD (WINNER)
Roddy Ricch
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj (WINNER)
Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Baby, “My Turn”
Lil Uzi Vert, “Eternal Atake”
Roddy Ricch, “Please Forgive Me For Being Anti Social” (WINNER)
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP” (WINNER)
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Roddy Rich, “The Box”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd (WINNER)
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat (WINNER)
Summer Walker
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Doja Cat, “Hot Pink”
Summer Walker, “Over It”
The Weeknd, “After Hours” (WINNER)
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
Summer Walker, “Playing Games”
The Weeknd, “Heartless” (WINNER)
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST- LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS
Becky G (WINNER)
Karol G
Rosalía
FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS
Anuel AA, “Emmanuel”
Bad Bunny, “Las Que No Iban A Salir”
Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG” (WINNER)
FAVORITE SONG – LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS
Bad Bunny “Vete”
Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa” (WINNER)
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots (WINNER)
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers (WINNER)
Maroon 5
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle (WINNER)
For King & Country
Kanye West
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga (WINNER)
Marshmello
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
“Birds of Prey: The Album” (WINNER)
“Frozen 2”
“Trolls: World Tour”
