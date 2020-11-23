The Double Meaning Behind Taylor Swift Winning Artist Of The Year At The AMAs

It was a big day in the music world today with the socially distanced American Music Awards taking place in LA.

We saw some incredible performances, but everyone is talking about Taylor Swift winning Artist of The Year. While this award does celebrate all of her hard work, the dual meaning behind it is a bit of a middle finger to her arch-nemesis Scooter Braun who just on-sold the rights to her original body of work.

Taylor had her fans in a bit of a flurry recently as they tried to decipher her latest Instagram post, with some of them saying it was a tongue in cheek poke at the fact she DOES have a lot going on atm.

Well it seems as though they were right with Taylor confirming in her acceptance speech that the reason she wasn't there was because she was re-recording all of her old music so that she would once again own the rights to these new recordings

As for the other award winners from today's ceremony, check them out below!

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat (WINNER)

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” (WINNER)

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS (WINNER)

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift, “Cardigan” (WINNER)

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber (WINNER)

Post Malone

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS (WINNER)

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Harry Styles, “Fine Line” (WINNER)

Taylor Swift, “Folklore”

The Weeknd, “After Hours”

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now” (WINNER)

Post Malone, “Circles”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown (WINNER)

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST- COUNTRY

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris (WINNER)

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Luke Combs, “What You See Is What You Get”

Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country” (WINNER)

Morgan Wallen, “If I Know Me”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” (WINNER)

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

DaBaby

Juice WRLD (WINNER)

Roddy Ricch

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj (WINNER)

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Baby, “My Turn”

Lil Uzi Vert, “Eternal Atake”

Roddy Ricch, “Please Forgive Me For Being Anti Social” (WINNER)

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP” (WINNER)

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Roddy Rich, “The Box”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd (WINNER)

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat (WINNER)

Summer Walker

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Doja Cat, “Hot Pink”

Summer Walker, “Over It”

The Weeknd, “After Hours” (WINNER)

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Summer Walker, “Playing Games”

The Weeknd, “Heartless” (WINNER)

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST- LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS

Becky G (WINNER)

Karol G

Rosalía

FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS

Anuel AA, “Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny, “Las Que No Iban A Salir”

Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG” (WINNER)

FAVORITE SONG – LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS

Bad Bunny “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa” (WINNER)

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots (WINNER)

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers (WINNER)

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle (WINNER)

For King & Country

Kanye West

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga (WINNER)

Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

“Birds of Prey: The Album” (WINNER)

“Frozen 2”

“Trolls: World Tour”

