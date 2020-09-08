This Disney-Themed Putt Putt Is Officially Back For A Limited Time Only!

Pixar Putt is BACK this month with five new mini-golf holes!

If you’re looking for something to do with the kids or are keen to meet up with your mates after a lot of social distancing, everyone’s favourite mini-golf pop-up is here!

The immersive experience is made up of interactive holes inspired by some of Pixar’s most beloved films including Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., A Bug’s Life, Wall-E and Inside Out.

The five new holes will be themed around two of Disney’s latest flicks, Onward and Toy Story 4, as well as favourites Ratatouille and Coco, and upcoming Pixar film Soul.

This time appearing outside Rac Arena Plaza, Pixar Putt will run from Saturday, 26th September for a 4-week season.

“Pixar Putt will be operating under a full COVID Safe plan in consultation with Bankwest Stadium and the NSW State Government, and we are very proud that the event already has good COVID-safe measures built into the course,” Tim McGregor, Managing Director TEG Live, assured.

“With only 4 golfers per hole and 18 holes spread over 800 square metres at Bankwest Stadium Precinct, there is plenty of space for patrons to stay safe, have fun and kick some serious Putt!”

Although door sales are available, online booking in advance is strongly recommended to secure a preferred tee-off time.

Head here to look at the opening hours below, including the Pixar After Dark evening sessions!

TICKETS

18 holes:

Adult - $39.90

Child - $29.90

Family - $119.90 (2A/2C or 1A/3C)

9 holes:

Adult - $24.90

Child - $19.90

Family - $79.90 (2A/2C or 1A, 3C)

