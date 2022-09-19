The Dignitaries And Leaders Who Attended Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Of the 2,000 people in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, around 500 of those are foreign dignitaries and leaders and their partners.

Those invited began to arrive at Westminster Hall from 8am London time to say formally pay their respects to, and farewell Her Majesty.

Joe Biden

The President of the United States was one of the first world leaders to arrive, alongside wife, Jill.

It was no mistake that Biden arrived ahead of the former Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom, with these details planned to the second.

Boris Johnson

Liz Truss

Queen Elizabeth died just two days after Liz Truss assumed office and became Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Truss arrived just moments after Johnson and other former UK Prime Ministers.

Anthony Albanese

The Australian Prime Minister arrived at Westminster Hall in a bus with other fellow Commonwealth leaders.

Commonwealth Leaders

Jacinda Ardern - New Zealand's Prime Minister

Justin Trudeau - Canada's Prime Minister

World Leaders

Isaac Herzog - Israel's President

Sergio Mattarella - Italy's President

Wang Qishan - China's Vice President

