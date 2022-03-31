The 'Derry Girls' Are Back In Epic First Trailer For The Show's FINAL Season!

Every day, we get a little bit closer to saying ‘goodbye’ to Derry Girls; it’s bleak, but it’s just the nature of the beast.

While we’re sad it’s coming to an end, we couldn’t be more excited for the hit show's final season!

Britain’s Channel 4 have finally released a trailer to hype the girl’s (and James’) final adventure and, honestly… It looks pretty good.

The minute-long teaser shows the entirety of the gang, back together and back to their mischief, wreaking havoc while their parents go through the motions of The Troubles that rocked Northern Ireland for three decades.

Watch the trailer here:

Being a program about a mob of schoolgirls (and James), it might be unsurprising to hear the final season will follow the characters through their final year at Our Lady Immaculate College.

It’s safe to say Sister Michael won’t be as sad about them leaving as we are.

Nicola Coughlin, who recently graced our screens as Bridgerton’s Penelope Featherington, recently spoke about what the show’s conclusion means to her.

“It’s really magical. I cried and cried and cried… Because, you know, it’s our last [season]. It’s bittersweet, but I think we’re sending it off in style,” she told a British publication.

While an Australian release date is TBC, we’d be surprised if we had to wait long after Derry Girls’ final season kicks off in the UK on April 12th.

