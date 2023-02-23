The Dangerous New Drink You Don’t Want Your Kids Sipping

Health authorities warn parents over a viral energy drink marketed to Australian children.

The new energy drink, PRIME, was invented by Youtube stars Logan Paul and JJ Olatunji. It became a social media sensation among thousands of young people in Australia.

The PRIME energy drinks went virtual when first launched in the UK. TikTok videos showed young people lining up and emptying the shelves of bottles in major supermarkets such as Asda, Aldi, and Costco.

One can of PRIME energy drink costs £20 (35 Australian dollars) online. However, due to its high demand, products were listed on eBay at one point for £50,000, around 88,500 Australian dollars, according to Daily Mail.

While young people are desperate to get their hands on the product, experts have revealed that PRIME energy drinks exceed Australia’s legal caffeine limit.

PRIME contains 200mg of caffeine per 355 ml can, which is six times the amount of caffeine as a can of Coke, and almost twice as much as a can of Red Bull.

According to the Australian Beverage Organisation, energy drinks in Australia are strongly regulated, as all ingredients must be approved following the Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ).

Experts said PRIME energy drinks were allowed to be sold in Australia through a legal loophole that permits them to be considered a dietary supplement.

