The CW Announce They're Adapting 'Sweet Valley High' With The Producers Of Gossip Girl

If you were an avid reader of Young Adult soaps or romance novels in the 80s and 90s, Sweet Valley High was probably on your radar.

The series, penned by Francince Pascal, followed the trials and tribulations of twin sisters, Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield, as they navigate high school life; dating, friends, rivalries, the works!

As if the main series (comprised of a staggering 181 books) wasn’t enough, Sweet Valley High had a number of spin-offs, which brought the total count to well over 300 novels.

Hoo boy.

But the story doesn’t end there.

The CW recently announced they’re adapting the series into a show, simply titled Sweet Valley, with some serious talent to boot.

Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz (the creators and producers behind The O.C, Gossip Girl and the Gossip Girl reboot) will be helming Sweet Valley, assuring it will have a darker tone than the original novels.

A synopsis for the show, shared by Dateline, seems to confirm the shift in tonality, reading “Sweet Valley is the town everyone dreams of growing up in. And there’s no better example of that promise than Elizabeth Wakefield. But when her missing twin sister Jessica miraculously returns, it reignites a lifelong rivalry.”

“It falls to new girl Enid Ruiz to discover that someone (or something) is pulling all the strings, but can she convince the twins that putting their personal war aside is the only way to drag Sweet Valley’s dark roots into the California sunshine?,” the synopsis concludes.

While a release date is TBC, we can't wait to see what's in store!

