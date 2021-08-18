The Crown Season 5: Here's The First Look At The New Charles & Diana!

We've been given the first look at The Crown season 5! Most importantly, the new Prince Charles and Princess Diana!

Taking the part of Prince Charles is British actor Dominic West, who actually had a bit of an affair of his own last year with Lily James. So maybe the part is a bit too fitting?

Check out the first look of our season 5 Prince Charles here:

Now, Princess Diana is being played by Aussie actress Elizabeth Debicki! She's been in The Great Gatsby and even won an award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the film.

Here's your first look at Elizabeth as Diana:

We've also seen Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II:

You're probably wondering when you can expect The Crown season 5 to hit our screens. Well, you're in for a bit of a wait. We won't see the new season until at late 2021 or early 2022!

