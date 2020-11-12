The Crown’s Emma Corrin Describes The Eerie Moment She Put On Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress

"The mood just shifted."

Article heading image for The Crown’s Emma Corrin Describes The Eerie Moment She Put On Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress

Netflix

It's pretty safe to say, the moment we all saw Princess Diana put on that royal wedding dress, all of our hearts stopped. 

Well, now you can pretty much relive it through the Netflix original drama, The Crown

While we sit and wait in eager anticipation for season four (which kicks off this weekend) The Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi spoke to both Emma Corrin (Princess Diana) and Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles).

Josh revealed whether he thinks the royals actually watch the show and Emma described the surreal moment she put on and stepped out in that amazing wedding dress.

Take a listen to the full story below:

12 November 2020

