The Crown And Ted Lasso Dominate The 2021 Emmy Awards

The 2021 Emmy Awards wrapped up yesterday, which saw The Crown have a record-breaking clean sweep of wins at the 73rd Emmy's, winning every single award in the drama category - the first time it’s ever been done.

The other big winners of the evening included Mare of Easttown, Hacks and Ted Lasso.

The big wins for The Crown included:

Best Actress in a Drama went to Olivia Colman for her work as Queen Elizabeth

for her work as Queen Elizabeth Lead Actor in a Drama went to Josh O’Connor for his portrayal as Prince Charles

for his portrayal as Prince Charles Gillian Anderson won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for her performance as UK PM Margaret Thatcher

won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for her performance as UK PM Margaret Thatcher Tobias Menzies won Best Support Actor for his portrayal of Prince Philip

Just when it looked like the night would belong entirely to the royal TV Series, The Queens Gambit came through for the Best Limited Series award.

Ted Lasso nabbed the award for Outstanding Comedy Series also.

As expected, Kate Winslet won the Lead Actress in a Limited Series award for her work in Mare of Easttown, in what people are calling the most talked about performance of this past year.

“It was a cultural moment - it gave people something to talk about other than the pandemic,” she notes.

Winslet then went on to thank her husband, “Ned, who I get to hold hands with for the rest of my life. Yes! I am the winner!”

Comedy series Hacks also won big, scoring the award for Best Writing in a Comedy and for Best Directing in a Comedy.

The wonderfully funny lead actress of the series, Jean Smart went on to win Best Lead Actress in a Comedy for her role in Hacks.

She delivered an unexpected, emotional tribute to her late husband, actor Richard Gilliland who suddenly died earlier this year at the age of 71. Smart revealed that it was yesterday that marked six months since his passing.

“I would not be here if it wasn’t for him putting his career on the backburner,” she said.

Of Hacks, she said, “I read it and said ‘I have to do this.”

After a year of pandemic interruption, turning TV production upside down, the 73rd annual Emmy Awards was a smashing success!

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!