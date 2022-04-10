The Crown: All Signs Are Pointing To Us Getting A PREQUEL!

Our favourite royal TV series, The Crown, is rumoured to be getting a prequel!

The Daily Mail has reported that the series is set to get a run of prequels equating to over $800 million AUD!

It's said to begin with the death of Queen Victoria back in 1901, and will also cover Edward VIII's abdication after he fell in love with American, Wallis Simpson. We'll also see the rise of socialism and fascism in Europe.

Plans for the prequel are in their early stages and haven't been given the green light just yet, but we're crossing our fingers it will be!

We're due to get The Crown season 5 later this year, and taking the part of Prince Charles is British actor Dominic West. An older Princess Diana is being played by Aussie actress Elizabeth Debicki!

As for Queen Elizabeth, Imelda Staunton will be taking on the role of the monarch.

We can expect The Crown season 5 in November 2022!

