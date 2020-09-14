The Crow's Jake Kelly Reveals Who His Tip Is For The AFL Grand Final!

As we get closer and closer to the end of the season, the question on everyone's minds is who will win this years final?

Well, The Adelaide Crow's Jake Kelly spoke to Bec, Cosi & Lehmo who revealed who he thinks will win!

Take A Listen Below:

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS or Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.