The Creator Of Bridgerton Reveals Why He Wants To Make Eight More Seasons & We're Not Complaining

It looks like we've found our next binge-worthy series for 2021!

The newly released Netflix series, Bridgerton is being named as the Gossip Girl equivalent of the 1800s.

It's pretty safe to say the first season has taken the internet by storm and we now have confirmation from the series creator, Chris Van Dusen that he is 100% down to making eight full seasons dedicated to each family member!

Speaking in an interview with the Collider he revealed why he wants to branch out the hit series, "I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon" he said.

"But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure."

Just in case you didn't already know, this hit series is actually based on Julia Quinn’s The Duke And I novels, but the series doesn't follow along with the books so we suggest you either start and finish with one or the other just in case there are any spoilers.

So you know what that means, pending the world pandemic, we can expect more steamy historical drama coming (hopefully) very soon!

And if not, you can always opt to read the entire book series first and binge the tv version later once more become available.

Either way, we know what we're going to do!

