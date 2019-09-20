‘The Craft’ Reboot Finds Its Leads, So Get Ready For Something Wicked!

Assemble your coven!

Hayley Mitchelhill-Miller

20 September 2019

Hayley Mitchelhill-Miller

Article heading image for ‘The Craft’ Reboot Finds Its Leads, So Get Ready For Something Wicked!

Columbia Pictures / Netflix / Lionsgate Television / Warner Bros. Pictures / Instagram @ iamzoeyluna

Assemble your coven gals, because the reboot of our fave 90s movie, The Craft, officially has found its leads!

The Blumhouse reboot will be written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones and centres around high school outcast Hannah, who becomes friends with three other young women all experimenting with witchcraft. 

Just like the original movie, this new generations unleashes a power that causes everything to fall apart.

Magic always has a cost…

Meet the new girls:

Cailee Spaeny as Hannah

Where you’ve seen her: Pacific Rim: Uprising, Bad Times at the El Royale.

Gideon Aldon 

Where you’ve seen her: The Society, Blockers.

Lovie Simone

Where you’ve seen her: Greenleaf.

Zoey Luna

Where you’ve seen her: Pose.

Get ready for something wicked!

