The Covid Wrap: A State-By-State Summary On Covid Across Australia

Well, the biggest news of the week came from Delta-down NSW, with a somewhat jaw-dropping announcement that restrictions will be eased for 'some' LGA's, despite record COVID numbers. I know but wait for it there's more.... schools back!

So, I think it best we start at the very beginning, because it’s a very good place to start.

The National Briefing

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on Wednesday that people outside the 12 Sydney LGA's of concern would be able to gather publicly from September 13 in groups of five within their LGA, or five kilometres from home.

However, for those who live in the LGAs of concern, households with fully vaccinated adults can gather outdoors for a picnic in the park for one hour of recreation.

Public health experts have certainly had some fun with this one, saying the Premier’s 'picnic plan' is based more on "hope than they are on science”.

But let’s move on as it was Ms Berejiklian’s announcement on Friday that really delighted and surprised in equal measure - NSW students will begin face-to-face learning in the classroom from October 25, with HSC exams pushed back to November 9.

Additionally, if stay-at-home orders are lifted in an LGA or region before October 25, kids in those areas will be hitting the books in their classrooms IRL!

This week also saw heated debate escalate over easing state and territory lockdowns amid stronger vaccination rates, with the Doherty Institute confirming higher COVID case numbers do not change the modelling which proposes Australia can ease restrictions when a 70 per cent vaccination rate is achieved.

Still, Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s urgency to get Australia open was vehemently met with scepticism from some state leaders, drawing the PM to defend the Institute.

"They're a world respected science organisation and I stand by their work every single day of the week and what its being backed up by is a vaccination program that is vaccinating a record rates. I mean there are more places you can get a vaccination jab now than you can get a Big Mac in this country" - PM Scott Morrison

But by the end of the week Mr Morrison was back in the drivers seat declaring proudly on Friday, that children as young as 12 would be able to book an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine from September 13.

The extended vaccine push came as the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) deemed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine suitable for children between 12 and 15, recommending that they be added to the vaccination rollout over time.

Australian Medical Association (AMA) President Omar Khorshid said while he supported rolling out the vaccine to children "they can afford to wait until we've done that next priority group first".

Meantime, across the ditch and New Zealand continue to be swept up in the Delta wave notching 70 community cases on Friday.

Auckland and the Northern region are expected to remain at alert level four, for at least the next two weeks, while the rest of New Zealanders south of Auckland will move to level 3 on midnight Tuesday August 31.

Finally, state and territory leaders spent Friday afternoon in the ‘virtual Zoom room' at a session of National Cabinet discussing the rollout of vaccines to children as young as 12 along with updating to the modelling (and not the catwalk kind).

Meanwhile, across the country:

Western Australia is in no rush to bring down borders, in fact travellers from any 'high risk' state are required to have received their first Covid vaccine and have tested 72 hours prior to departing for the western skies. Elsewhere Queensland, Victoria and the ACT are considered 'medium risk' and require an exemption to enter WA. South Australia have been deemed 'low risk', so they may play in WA but only with a border declaration. That leaves 'low risk' Tasmania, the Northern Territory and New Zealand as the only visitors allowed into the state. WA recorded no new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

South Australia have kept the gate firmly locked to Victoria, NSW the ACT, and some parts of Queensland. Visitors from WA and NT are allowed but must have a series of Covid tests and self-quarantine until receiving their first negative result. And once again the only Aussies deemed ‘restriction free’ are Tasmanians.

Australia’s Capital Territory will remain plunged into lockdown until September 2 after cases continue to grow. Tightening their border restrictions all non-ACT residents entering the capital from locked down areas of Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales will not be allowed in. Meanwhile, travellers from all other states and territories must stay abreast of exposure site locations. The countries capital recorded 21 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

The Northern Territory is closed to travellers from hotspots – NSW, ACT, and Victoria – and returning NT residents face mandatory supervised quarantine and all arrivals must complete an online Border Entry Form. Meantime, anyone who has been at a public exposure state in any other state must get a Covid-19 test and quarantine in a suitable place for 14 days. NT recorded no new Covid cases on Friday.

To Queensland and they have extended border restriction to all of NSW except to border zone residents who are approved essential workers carrying a border permit. Furthermore, essential workers crossing from NSW must provide proof of having had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Victoria and South Australia, along with greater Darwin and Katherine are considered a ‘hot spot’, while travellers from the NT and WA are permitted to visit the sunshine state but must complete a travel declaration form up to three days prior to arriving. Queensland detected one new Covid-19 case in hotel quarantine on Friday.

After a record-breaking week of COVID numbers New South Wales recorded 882 new infections and two deaths on Friday. Sydneysiders remain gated into their flaming hotspot, with people barred from leaving except for essential services. Meanwhile stay-at-home orders have been extended for all of NSW until Friday, September 10 amid growing concerns over cases in the regions, especially Dubbo. For outsiders wanting to enter NSW, particularly those from Queensland, South Australia, the ACT and Victoria they must complete a travel declaration form.

Down south and Victoria recorded 79 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases on Friday. On Saturday 21 Premier Dan Andrews extended greater Melbourne's lockdown to the entire state as cases spike across western Victoria. A strict permit system remains in place for all states and territories, while the rules for boarder bubble residents have been tightened requiring those on the NSW border to provide a permit. All people wanting to enter the garden state must apply for a permit. Meantime, no-one from NSW, the ACT, or some parts of south-east Queensland are allowed in.

Tasmania remain tightly zipped off from the mainland in an effort to avoid the Delta downfall as they continue with zero Covid cases. The Apple Isle is now off limits to people from NSW, the ACT, Victoria, and New Zealand, while travellers from South Australia, WA and parts of Queensland may visit if they don't bring any nasties with them.

Across the ditch and Quarantine-free travel to New Zealand is definitely off the cards as they clocked 70 new Covid cases on Friday, with Auckland and the Northern region expected to remain at alert level four for at least another fortnight. Meanwhile travel to the land of the long white cloud could magically occur in three weeks for some Aussies, but whose kidding who.

Finally, to wrap up in the words of Mr Scott Morrison “there are shifting sands when it comes to the evolution of this issue".

