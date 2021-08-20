The Covid Wrap: A State-By-State Summary On Covid Across Australia

Australians are desperate to understand when the pandemic will end, even with two key states mostly in lockdown.

But answers do not come easily as opinions differ on what 'the end' looks like, particularly when greater Sydney has been thrust into an extended lockdown with tougher restrictions, despite Premier Gladys Berejiklian's 'Ted Lasso' moment announcing that NSW is winning the Covid war, proffering hope that a 'roadmap out of lockdown' rests in the not-too-distant future.

But the Australian Medical Association President Omar Khorshid has warned the NSW government to not “take any chances” by easing any restrictions.

“We’ve seen in NSW and overseas that once the Delta virus takes hold, it is very hard to contain” - Dr Omar Khorshid

The latest entourage of restrictions for NSW include mandatory outdoor masks across the state, unless exercising and a curfew in Sydney’s west and south-west.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said she “strongly supported” the new restrictions, which complement other actions.

“I understand that this is going to be so hard for everyone across NSW for the next four to six weeks, but I do not want to be standing here every day, announcing these high rates of hospitalisation’s, and these deaths” - Dr Kerry Chant

However, it’s been reported that health authorities are concerned at the speed of the increase in daily numbers, with an outlook of numbers as high as 2200 cases a day if the curve is not dramatically redirected down.

Meantime, Victoria Premier Dan Andrews said they were “right on the edge” of the Covid situation getting away from them after the state recorded 55 new cases, with the Delta variant so wildly infectious that it would “find every breach of every rule, and potentially spread because of that”.

Further restrictions were set in place earlier in the week for greater Melbourne, which saw playgrounds, skate parks, basketball courts and outdoor gyms put onto the 'naughty list' with a curfew reinstated.

However, more alarmingly 17 new cases were confirmed in Shepparton in the state's north on Friday, which could see regional Victoria back in lockdown.

Meanwhile, across the ditch and New Zealand have been swept up in the Delta scandal this week as Covid-19 reared its ugly head again, with a case in Auckland spreading into Wellington. NZ are also in a nation-wide lockdown until 24 August.

Finally state and territory leaders spent Friday afternoon in the ‘virtual Zoom room' at a session of National Cabinet discussing ad infinitum the response to both Covid-19 and the crisis in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, across the country:

WA are in no rush to bring down borders, in fact travellers from any 'high risk' state are required to have received their first Covid vaccine and have tested 72 hours prior to departing for the western skies. Elsewhere Queensland, Victoria and the ACT are considered 'medium risk' and require an exemption to enter WA. South Australia have been deemed 'low risk', so they may play in WA but only with a border declaration. That leaves 'low risk' Tasmania, the Northern Territory and New Zealand as the only visitors allowed into the state. WA recorded one new Covid-19 cases on Friday in an overseas returned traveller.

South Australia have lifted their border to NT as well as northern and regional Queensland. However, the gate remains firmly locked to Victoria, NSW the ACT, and some parts of Queensland. Visitors from WA and NT are allowed but must have a series of Covid tests and self-quarantine until receiving their first negative result. And once again the only Aussies deemed ‘restriction free’ are Tasmanians.

Australia’s Capital Territory will remain plunged into lockdown until September 2 after cases continue to grow. Tightening their border restrictions all non-ACT residents entering the capital from locked down areas of Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales will not be allowed in. Meanwhile, travellers from all other states and territories must stay abreast of exposure site locations. The countries capital recorded 12 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

The Northern Territory have seen Darwin and Katherine this week go into and safely come out of a snap lockdown. Meantime, the ACT remains a “hotspot”, joining locked down areas of Queensland, greater Melbourne and all of New South Wales. Border restrictions have been lifted for the rest of Victoria and all South Australia. But anyone who has been at a public exposure state in any other state must get a Covid-19 test and quarantine in a suitable place for 14 days. Tasmania and WA continue their welcome wicket. NT recorded no new Covid cases on Friday.

To Queensland and they have extended border restriction to all of NSW except to border zone residents who are approved essential workers carrying a border permit. Victoria and South Australia, along with greater Darwin and Katherine are considered a ‘hot spot’, while travellers from the NT and WA are permitted to visit the sunshine state but must complete a travel declaration form up to three days prior to arriving. Queensland clocked one new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

New South Wales numbers continue to spike as the state recorded 644 new Covid cases and four deaths. Gladys Berejiklian on Friday extended greater Sydney's lockdown to at least the end of September with tighter restrictions, including a night-time curfew. The extension of the lockdown will exclude the Central Coast and Shellharbour regions which will be classified as regional NSW. Lockdown for regional NSW will end on August 28.

Down south and Victoria recorded 55 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases on Friday as greater Melbourne continued into its extended lockdown. A strict permit system remains in place for all states and territories, while the rules for boarder bubble residents have been tightened requiring those on the NSW border to provide a permit. Obviously, no-one from NSW, the ACT, or some parts of Queensland are allowed in.

Tasmania remain tightly zipped off from the mainland in an effort to avoid the Delta downfall as they continue with zero Covid cases. The Apple Isle is now off limits to people from NSW, the ACT, Victoria along with greater Darwin and Katherine, while travellers from South Australia, WA, New Zealand, and parts of Queensland may visit if they don't bring any nasties with them.

Across the ditch and Quarantine-free travel to New Zealand is definitely off the cards as they notched 11 new Covid cases on Friday and will remain under Level 4 restrictions until midnight August 24. Meanwhile travel to the land of the long white cloud could magically occur in four weeks for some Aussies, but it looks somewhat doubtful.

Finally, to wrap up in the words of Mr Scott Morrison “there are shifting sands when it comes to the evolution of this issue".

