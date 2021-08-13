The Covid Wrap: A State-By-State Summary On Covid Across Australia

As one day rolls into another, particularly for those states and territories in lockdown, the week ended with reports of vaccine hesitancy across Australia falling to its lowest level all year.

Emerging from the National Cabinet Meeting the nations Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly said that Australia was clearly experiencing its third wave of the pandemic, with outbreaks across four states and territories.

It therefore comes as no surprise that many Aussies are feeling anxious about the developing pandemic with escalating cases across the eastern coast.

Uncertainty is also perpetuating concerns among parliamentarians and health experts debating over Sydney's lockdown and the inevitable consequences if they relax restrictions too early.

Dr Norman Swan told ABC's The Drum, that NSW were reaching their tipping point, “We’ve got slow exponential growth, so its multiplying, not adding. The numbers are steadily going up, so if they continue at the same rate with nothing else happening, we are probably at 500 cases a day in mid-September," he said.

Without being alarmist, Dr Swan said that NSW Covid cases could "explode" if nothing changes.

“The policy is not good enough to actually control the pandemic. The only thing that works is lockdown and if it’s not bending the curve the lockdown is not hard enough. They're chasing the virus; they're closing down behind the virus rather than ahead of the virus” - Dr Norman Swan

Meantime, the Federal government scrambled to update Covid-19 information for CALD communities which was outdated information from June.

With an evolving door on changes to preferred vaccines, health authorities had discovered culturally and linguistically diverse Australians were still being told AstraZeneca was the preferred vaccine for over 50's.

And not to be left out of the Covid conversation former prime minister Tony Abbott has joined calls for a royal commission into Australia's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also jumping onto that bandwagon was Labor national president and former treasurer Wayne Swan who told Nine he too cooee'd for a bipartisan inquiry.

"We want a bipartisan, fully-fledged, fair dinkum royal commission so that all the people who have suffered during these crises can see everything out there on the table" - Wayne Swan

Meanwhile, across the country:

WA’s Premier Mark McGowan is in no rush to bring down borders, in fact any traveller from NSW from next Tuesday will need to have received their first Covid vaccine and have tested 72 hours prior to departing for the western skies. Elsewhere, borders to Queensland, Victoria and South Australia remain tightly shut. While, ACT residents are required to quarantine for 14 days, which leaves 'low risk' Tasmania, the Northern Territory and New Zealand as the only visitors allowed into the state. WA recorded no new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

South Australia continues to maintain a tightly closed border to Victoria, NSW and the ACT, while some parts of Queensland have been reintroduced. Visitors from WA and the NT are allowed, but must have a series of Covid tests and self-quarantine until receiving their first negative result. The only Aussies deemed ‘restriction free’ are travellers from Tasmania.

Australia’s Capital Territory has been plunged into a week-long lockdown after recording six cases in two days. The ACT continue to keep the border shut to locked down areas of Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales. Meanwhile, travellers from elsewhere across the country can roam freely in the ACT but must stay abreast of exposure site locations. The countries capital recorded two new Covid-19 cases on Friday with one a mystery to be investigated.

The Northern Territory continue on track with no new cases. Meantime, last Sunday, NT added the ACT to its list of declared "hotspots", joining locked down areas of Queensland, greater Melbourne and all of New South Wales. Border restrictions have been lifted for the rest of Victoria and all of South Australia. But anyone who has been at a public exposure state in any other state must get a Covid-19 test and quarantine in a suitable place for 14 days. Tasmania and WA continue on their welcome wicket.

To Queensland and they have extended border restriction to all of NSW except to LGA's along the border. Victoria and South Australia are considered a ‘hot spot’, while travellers from the NT and WA are permitted to visit the sunshine state with a permit. Queensland clocked eight new Covid-19 cases on Friday, all linked to known clusters.

New South Wales notched its worst day yet with 390 Covid-19 cases on Friday. And with new cases continuing to be detected in some parts of regional NSW, Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the Hunter lockdown will be extended. Meanwhile, Sydneysiders are banned from leaving the city, except for essential purposes. Later in the week, NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro warned of a statewide lockdown if Canberra’s Covid-19 cases spread into the surrounding regions.

Down south and Victoria recorded 15 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases on Friday as greater Melbourne slipped into its extended lockdown. The garden state expanded vaccine access on Friday with Premier Dan Andrews announcing the target of “one million jabs into one million arms” over the next five weeks. In the meantime, anyone from anywhere must apply for a permit to enter the state, while NSW and ACT remain on the banned list.

Tasmania remain tightly zipped off from the mainland in an effort to avoid the Delta downfall as they continue with zero Covid cases. The Apple Isle is now off limits to people from NSW, the ACT and Victoria, while travellers from South Australia, WA, the NT, New Zealand, and parts of Queensland may visit if they don't bring any nasties with them.

Across the ditch and Quarantine-free travel to New Zealand remains off the agenda for what may seem like an inevitable forever, but at this stage is pencilled in for five weeks.

Finally, to wrap up in the words of Mr Scott Morrison “there are shifting sands when it comes to the evolution of this issue".

