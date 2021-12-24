The Covid Wrap: A State-By-State Summary On Covid Across Australia

In the lead-up to Christmas with most borders open, we witnessed lifted mandates reinstated, travel freedoms met by cancelled flights and testing centres overwhelmed.

The week kicked off with a sobering view from clinical immunologist Dr Daniel Suan suggesting we reconsider our events for the upcoming week, so Christmas Day celebrations don’t turn into a “simultaneous super-spreader event”.

In a 17-minute video posted to Facebook, Dr Suan said we are "sleepwalking into an Omicron disaster" only days away from the festive season.

"We risk turning Christmas Day into a simultaneous super spreader event...in thousands of houses," he said. "And if everyone catches Omicron on Christmas Day, there will be a hospital-based disaster in early January."

The impassioned post, in an emotionally heightened week, clearly reflects the thoughts and feeling of many professionals and pedestrians across Australia.

“We have to practise being long-term survivors,” UNSW epidemiologist Professor Mary-Louise McLaws.

“Yes, we’re into our second year, and it’s exhausting, but you don’t want a lot of people having unpredictable adverse events like long Covid." - Prof. McLaws

But, like all good school yard antics, calls for national consistency and responsible leadership, were met this week by retaliation and arrogance, or perhaps simply ignorance.

As seen earlier in the week, when NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet insisted that his government is "treating people like adults”, instead urging residents to take “personal responsibility” when it comes to wearing a face mask.

Behind rose-coloured glasses, Prime Minister Scott Morrison then ran with Mr Perrottet's sentiment, until mid-week, when under pressure from health experts and state leaders, he called an 'informal' emergency National Cabinet meeting amid rising concerns of a Covid surge over the festive season.

In a disappointing display of national leadership, speaking after the national cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the PM said mask wearing is a "common-sense" approach, "whether it's mandated or not", comparing the measure to wearing sunscreen, which is a good idea, but optional.

“Mask wearing in indoor spaces in public areas is, of course, highly recommended, whether it’s mandated or not.” he said.

“That’s what we should be doing in the same way as we go into the summer season (and) people will be slapping on their sunscreen.

“And so, Australians have common sense and they know what they need to do to protect their own health.” - PM Morrison

Instead, the PM said that mask requirements would be up to each premier’s discretion, adding that some leaders “like to use mandates” and others “rely on the individual responsibility to achieve that”.

The soft response came despite health advice from leading infectious diseases and epidemiological experts, including federal chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly to reinstate low-level restrictions including mask mandates for all indoor settings, including retail, hospitality and entertainment venues.

Finally, taking the proverbial bull by the horns, state and territory leaders took matters into their own hands by Thursday and re-introduced a mask mandate two days before Christmas.

Meanwhile, Australia's Covid booster program has taken a major step forward, with eligible people rolling up their sleeve from January 4.

Health minister Greg Hunt and Professor Paul Kelly announced on Friday that booster shots will be made available four months after a second dose, with a further reduction to three months by the end of January.

"We know two key things," Professor Kelly says. "One is that protection from the first two doses of the vaccine wanes over time, hence the time-based change in the boosters.

"The positive effect of that is that we do know now that boosters do protect and increase that protection against severe disease once that third dose is given or a fourth dose in the case of immunocompromised people.

"Boosters will be an important and is already becoming an important part of our control of the current Omicron wave in Australia," he said.

It comes as the World Health Organization earlier this month, warned wealthy countries against hoarding Covid vaccines for booster shots, threatening supplies for poorer countries where vaccination rates are still low.

However, according to Queensland's health minister Yvette D'Ath, Australia's pandemic-preparedness is akin to a natural disaster.

"By getting Covid-ready, you're doing the same as we prepare for our bushfires, our floods, our cyclones, as we do every year." - Minister D'Ath

With normality during the global pandemic, a privilege of the 'well-healed' and wealthy, it seems only apt that we consider those less fortunate and spread a little cheer this Christmas.

Meanwhile, across the country:

With the harshest border restrictions in the country, as of Saturday 5 February 2022, Western Australia will ease interstate and international borders. In the meantime, from Boxing Day, WA will reinstate a hard border with the Northern Territory and Tasmania, deemed as 'medium risk', joining Queensland, South Australia and the ACT. People from Victoria and NSW are considered 'high risk' and are not permitted to enter without an approval through G2G Pass. WA recorded five new Covid cases on Friday.

With arms stretched open wide, South Australia has opened its borders to fully vaccinated travellers. Depending on where travellers are arriving from, all arrivals must apply to enter the state via EntryCheck SA, while some will be needed to undergo further assessments depending on where they travelling from. There were 688 new Covid cases recorded in South Australia on Friday.

Fully vaccinated travellers to the Australian Capital Territory are required to complete an exemption form if they have visited a high-risk area in the prior 14 days, while vaxxed travellers who have not been to a high-risk area are permitted to enter for any reason. Unvaccinated travellers who have visited a hot spot may not enter the ACT. The nation's capital recorded 102 new Covid cases on Friday.

The Northern Territory is closed to people who are not fully vaccinated. Travellers into the Territory who are double-dosed must complete an online Border Entry Form, while those from hot spots must undertake 7 days of home quarantine. NT recorded one new Covid case on Friday.

From December 13 fully vaccinated domestic travellers can apply for entry to Queensland prior to arrival. Travel restrictions apply if you have visited a hot spot in the past 14 days. Arrivals from high-risk areas must deliver a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival, and then again on day 5. The sunshine state recorded 589 new locally acquired Covid cases on Friday.

As Covid numbers continue to rise in New South Wales, the state recorded a staggering 5612 new infections on Friday. Visitors from all states and territories are now permitted to enter, however if you have visited a high-risk spot in the past 14 days you must complete an entry declaration form and quarantine for two weeks.

Down south and Victoria’s cases meander with 2095 new infections reported on Friday and tragically ... Covid deaths. All LGA’s in Australia are now deemed a ‘green zone’, with all residents permitted to travel to Victoria. There are no longer testing or quarantine requirements for travellers, nor do they need a permit.

Tasmania reported 27 new cases on Friday. The Apple Isle reopened borders on December 15, allowing fully vaccinated travellers to enter the state. All travellers to Tasmania, including returning residents, need to provide their contact and travel details before entering the state and complete a Tas e-Travel System form online prior to arrival.

Across the ditch and Trans-Tasman families are set for a second-consecutive Christmas apart as the New Zealand government opts against a border reopening to Australia this year. New Zealand reported 62 new Covid cases on Friday.

Finally, to wrap up in the words of Mr Scott Morrison “there are shifting sands when it comes to the evolution of this issue".

