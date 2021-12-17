The Covid Wrap: A State-By-State Summary On Covid Across Australia

The fragments of disaster that fell on the world almost two years ago, continue to be collected and rewritten as Australia reopens amid the threat of a third Covid wave, this time distilling the Omicron variant.

Warning: A philosophical approach

Living through another Covid swell feels akin to picking up broken shards of glass, or mending a fractured relationship, or parenting from a place of exhaustion - life is uncertain, and yet predicable, while completely unknown.

But in this oxymoronic state of continuance, what has risen from the ashes is a newfound resilience, a yearning to lift ourselves out of complacency, and dare I say it, even hope.

So, in a week that saw Victoria, Queensland, NSW and South Australia report an increase in daily Covid cases, with the latter two hitting state records, we also witnessed a collective humanity as the nation stepped outside the Covid bubble to mourn young Tasmanian lives lost in a freak accident.

The exhaustive hypervigilance and societal anxiety of living with Covid, in a week of drama and sorrow, has steered us towards a precipice of change, with our shared experiences driving compassion, humility and the urge for normalcy.

Such is the need as we head into Christmas with a tumult of cases, matched by unambiguous borders, reinstated mask mandates and looming super spreader events.

The topsy-turvy week saw Victoria backflip on mask mandates, amid concerns the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading; Queensland instate face masks, due to the influx of interstate travellers; just as Tasmania are mulling over the concept, while NSW has brazenly omitted masks from all settings, excluding transport and airports.

Certified by NSW health minister Brad Hazzard, that the emergence of the Omicron strain and rising case numbers wouldn’t affect the relaxing of restrictions.

“At the moment, our government here … is very keen to get us all back to normality, to our previous life,” he said. “We’re not going to start backflipping on issues we promised the community we’ll do.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, Western Australia have effectively closed their border to every state and territory for Christmas under plans to further strengthen border controls and avoid the "pandemonium and chaos" happening in the eastern states.

With such a disparate imposition of public health measures to protect people and reduce the rate of transmission, it’s no wonder that Australians are grappling with celebrating this time of year, when uncertainty is somewhat prevalent.

However, as we draw near to a time, ultimately designed to unite families and friends, there prevails an opportunity to do something extraordinary. We can be kind to each other and let compassion and kindness be our roadmap.

Meanwhile, across the country:

With the harshest border restrictions in the country, as of Saturday 5 February 2022, Western Australia will ease interstate and international borders. In the meantime, travel to Western Australia from every state will be restricted from midnight on Sunday. WA recorded no new Covid cases on Friday.

With arms stretched open wide, South Australia has opened its borders to fully vaccinated travellers. Depending on where travellers are arriving from, all arrivals must apply to enter the state via EntryCheck SA, while some will need to undergo further assessments depending on where they travelling from. There were 64 new Covid cases recorded in South Australia on Friday.

Fully vaccinated travellers to the Australian Capital Territory are required to complete an exemption form if they have visited a high-risk area in the prior 14 days, while vaxxed travellers who have not been to a high-risk area are permitted to enter for any reason. Unvaccinated travellers who have visited a hot-spot may not enter the ACT. The nation's capital recorded 11 new Covid cases on Friday

The Northern Territory is closed to people who are not fully vaccinated. Travellers into the Territory who are double-dosed must complete an online Border Entry Form, while those from hot spots must undertake 7 days of home quarantine. NT recorded 19 new Covid cases from interstate travellers on Friday.

From December 13 fully vaccinated domestic travellers can apply for entry to Queensland prior to arrival. Travel restrictions apply if you have visited a hot spot in the past 14 days. Arrivals from high-risk areas must deliver a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival, and then again on day 5. The sunshine state recorded 16 new locally acquired Covid cases on Friday.

As Covid numbers continue to rise in New South Wales, the state recorded a staggering 2213 new infections on Friday. Visitors from all states and territories are now permitted to enter, however if you have visited a high-risk spot in the past 14 days you must complete an entry declaration form and quarantine for two weeks.

Down south and Victoria’s cases rise with 1510 new infections reported on Friday and tragically seven Covid deaths. All LGA’s in Australia are now deemed a ‘green zone’, with all residents permitted to travel to Victoria. There are no longer testing or quarantine requirements for travellers, nor do they need a permit.

Tasmania reported two new cases on Friday. The Apple Isle reopened borders on December 15, allowing fully vaccinated travellers to enter the state. All travellers to Tasmania, including returning residents, need to provide their contact and travel details before entering the state and complete a Tas e-Travel System form online prior to arrival.

Across the ditch and Trans-Tasman families are set for a second-consecutive Christmas apart as the New Zealand government opts against a border reopening to Australia this year. New Zealand reported 76 new Covid cases on Friday.

Finally, to wrap up in the words of Mr Scott Morrison “there are shifting sands when it comes to the evolution of this issue"

