The Covid Wrap: A State-By-State Summary On Covid Across Australia

The global pandemic took a back seat this week, as the focus shifted to climate change and the COP26 Climate Summit.

However, by Friday the pendulum swung full circle, effectively switching from one catastrophic event to another, with Australia edging closer to some sort of Covid normal.

Upon returning from his misguided adventure in Glasgow, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters he was over the moon that international borders had opened upon his return from the United Nations conference.

"Very, I can assure you! It would have been my fifth quarantine in the last 12 months. So, I think it’s tremendous"

Quick to recoup from taunts and jeers over his climate inaction, the PM took no time to turn the conversation around and talk up the nations impending vaccine milestone, with Australia tipped to surpass the 80 per cent double dose vaccination mark later today.

"Not only is NSW and Victoria and the ACT at 80 per cent double vaccinated for those aged over 16, but the whole country will have passed that 80 per cent mark over the course of today, and when we get the figures tomorrow, I’m quite certain that will be confirmed," he boasted.

However, some states are still lagging, with Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory still sitting around 65 per cent rates of eligible people fully vaccinated.

To which Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk ordered Gold Coast residents to “lift their [vaccine] game” with the sunshine coast continuing to lag compared to other regions.

It follows the anticipated disruption to Queensland's Covid-less run with three cases detected in Goondiwindi on Thursday, sending alarm bells ringing, with Moree in northern NSW booted from the border bubble for a week as a cluster in the NSW region grows.

Meantime Katherine in the Northern territory has been plunged into a 72-hour snap lock down, starting at 12.01am on Friday, after an unvaccinated contract worker at the RAAF base tested Covid positive.

A household contact on the first day of the 'stay-at-home' orders became the Territory's second confirmed case.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said he had not travelled outside the Northern Territory, meaning he “caught the virus inside the Territory”.

“We don’t know where, and we don’t know when, but this is community transmission. - Minister Gunner

As freedoms come and freedoms go across this vast land, border restrictions were further eased from the stroke of midnight Friday, between NSW and Victoria allowing mostly 'free travel' between the country's two most-populous states for the first time in six months.

The New South Wales premier, Dominic Perrottet and his Victorian counterpart Dan Andrews issued a joint statement saying that the decision was made to bring down the borders as of 11.59pm on Thursday with the aim of normalising living with Covid.

"This means, for the first time in more than six months in Victoria, all local government areas in all states and territories across Australia will be green zones for the purposes of entering Victoria," the statement read.

Just as the Covid ravaged states can now venture into each other’s backyards, the two island states, one metaphorically speaking, revealed reopening plans.

Tasmania have come into their own this week, with vaccine rates hitting quotas that deliver the state's neglected tourism sector some much needed hope.

“I’m very pleased today to confirm we will hit a significant vaccination milestone – 90% of Tasmanians aged 16 or over have had at least one dose,” premier Peter Gutwein said.

The Premier provided on Friday an update on the border reopening plan, announcing that from December 15, travellers coming from low-risk states will no longer need to provide a Covid test to enter Tasmania.

That rule covers SA, WA, Queensland and the Northern Territory, while the current rules will stay in place for Victoria, NSW and the ACT.

Meanwhile, WA won’t be re-opening its borders until the 90 per cent double dosed vaccination milestone is reached, which at this point is likely to be sometime in late January, if not February.

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan unveiled the state's reopening plan on Friday, in an ambiguous fashion, leaving specifics to be revealed at a later date.

“But as we have announced previously, we will announce the specific transition day after we’ve achieved a double-dose vaccination rate of 80%. That’s expected to be reached in December. As far as world standards go, a rate of 90% will be an amazing achievement.” he said on Friday.

Sticking to his guns amid shove turning to push as NSW and Victoria reopen, McGowan said that the situation for WA is "completely different".

"So New South Wales and Victoria have done that because [of] their individual needs based upon the circumstances they face. Our circumstances are different to theirs. We do not have community spread; we do not have scores of people dying. We do not have hospitals in the condition theirs are in because of Covid patients," he boasted.

I think if the other states had the choice that we have they would do exactly the same thing. If they had our choice because we do not have Covid and we have the benefit of isolation, the benefit of borders, they would do the same thing that we are. - Premier McGowan

Never shy of an incentive, ‘snag and a jab' is the vaccine cry from one side of the nation to another, with Western Australia and Queensland setting up pop up clinics at Bunnings warehouses.

The vaccine blitz weekend aims to bring those states with lagging vaccine rates into the running.

Meanwhile, Tassie tradies are being offered a slab for a jab.

Another Aussie trademark, the state's Civil Contractors Federation is incentivising their builders with a chance to win free beer for an entire year if they get vaccinated!

Finally, the national Cabinet met on Friday in the first meeting since lockdowns ended in Victoria, NSW and the ACT.

With child vaccines, strained hospital systems, international border arrangements and quarantine measures all up for debate, the Queensland Premier forewarned of a lengthy meeting with insurmountable documents to be fought over.

"The papers were as thick as a Tolstoy novel, so there is going to be a very long meeting" - Premier Palaszczuk

Meanwhile, across the country:

With the harshest border restrictions in the country, Western Australia have mandated that travellers from Victoria, NSW, the ACT and Queensland are not permitted to enter without an approval through G2G Pass. While all other travellers are required to provide evidence that they have received their first Covid vaccine and have tested 72 hours prior to departing for the western skies. WA recorded no new Covid cases on Friday.

South Australia continues to keep the gate firmly locked to Victoria, NSW and the ACT. Visitors from Queensland, WA, NT and Tasmania are allowed but must first complete a Cross Border Travel Registration. There were no new Covid case recorded in South Australia on Friday.

All travellers to the Australian Capital Territory need to complete an exemption before arriving. From November 1, border restrictions eased allowing ACT residents to visit NSW and Victoria. The nation's capital recorded six new Covid cases on Friday.

The Northern Territory is closed to people from hotspots including NSW, ACT, and Victoria. Travellers into the Territory from other regions must get a Covid test and are required to enter supervised quarantine for 14 days at their own expense. NT recorded one new Covid cases on Friday.

To Queensland and they have extended border restrictions to all of NSW except for LGA's along the NSW border bubble. Victoria, the ACT and the Jervise Bay Territory are also considered ‘hot spots’ and are not permitted to enter. While travellers from the NT, WA, Tasmania, and SA must complete a travel declaration form up to three days prior to arriving. The sunshine state recorded no new locally acquired Covid cases on Friday.

As Covid numbers continue to plateau in New South Wales, the state recorded 249 new infections and sadly three deaths on Friday. Restrictions have further eased with regional travel back on, while the border between New South Wales and Victoria is now open to fully vaccinated travellers. All visitors must complete a travel declaration form.

Down south and Victoria’s cases continue to settle with 1343 new infections reported on Friday and tragically 10 Covid deaths. All LGA’s in Australia are now deemed a ‘green zone’, with all residents permitted to travel to Victoria. There are no longer testing or quarantine requirements for travellers and workers from a green zone, including unvaccinated people, however, they are still required to obtain an entry permit from Service Victoria to verify they are not Covid positive or close contact.

Tasmania happily reported no new cases on Friday. The Apple Isle remains off limits to people from NSW, the ACT, and Victoria, while travellers from South Australia, WA, parts of Queensland and some parts of New Zealand may visit if they don't bring any more nasties with them. Tasmania are set to plan to reopen borders on December 15.

Across the ditch and Trans-Tasman families are set for a second-consecutive Christmas apart as the New Zealand government opts against a border reopening to Australia this year. New Zealand reported 163 new Covid cases on Friday and sadly one life lost.

Finally, to wrap up in the words of Mr Scott Morrison “there are shifting sands when it comes to the evolution of this issue".

