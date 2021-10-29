The Covid Wrap: A State-By-State Summary On Covid Across Australia

Australia's iconic Grand Slam butted heads with Delta this week as vaccine regulations took centre court.

Only months away from 2022, Australia's strict Covid rules have sparked concern over the Australian Open going ahead as planned.

It comes as sweeping vaccine mandates were unleashed this week by Victoria Premier Dan Andrews, sidelining tennis stars who have not been vaccinated, or have refused to reveal their jab status.

The 'one rule fits all' advantage to protect Victorians has also pitted Premier Andrews against the country's remittent Prime Minister who countered the serve by confirming unvaccinated players could enter Australia provided they quarantined for two weeks.

Despite how it plays out in the media, it looks unlikely that 'chip and charge' Andrews will resile from a public battle that has also estranged him against the likes of drama-fuelled Djokovic who could miss out on the chance of winning a 21st Grand Slam in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, the Garden State have emerged from their sixth slumber with state-wide travel opening up again, along with retail stores, cinemas, entertainment venues and gyms, from Friday at 6pm, while capacity limits have increased for restaurants, pubs, cafes, hairdressers and beauticians.

Standing shoulder to shoulder, South Australia delivered their Covid-Ready roadmap this week, with Premier Steven Marshall revealing eased border restrictions from November 23 for fully vaccinated people, while the "vast majority" of other restrictions would ease once 90 per cent of eligible people in the state are double-dosed.

NSW in the meantime, has defended its decision to delay reopening the regions to metropolitan Sydney.

Poaching Sydneysiders from their chance of a tree-change, Premier Dominic Perrottet said he was opting for a set point match by delivering the “best path forward.”

Further afield, and rallying ahead of Australia's borders reopening to international arrivals, the country's vaccine booster program will launch on November 8, with health workers and the aged care sector some of the first to take part.

Finally, a pilot program for rapid antigen tests in public schools will begin in Albury NSW, near the Victorian border next week, while the home testing kits will hit supermarket shelves from November 1.

The drive to boost the nation comes as 75 per cent of eligible Australians have now had two Covid vaccine doses.

With so many deuces at hand, health authorities are urging for 'balance', in a bid to avoid further game changing outbreaks across the country.

“We’ve still got pockets in regional areas where vaccination rates are not high enough, so Covid will get into those areas and spread very quickly,” Australian Medical Association national president Omar Khorshid said.



Meanwhile, across the country:

With the harshest border restrictions in the country, Western Australia have mandated that travellers from Victoria, NSW, the ACT and Queensland are not permitted to enter without an approval through G2G Pass. While all other travellers are required to provide evidence that they have received their first Covid vaccine and have tested 72 hours prior to departing for the western skies. WA recorded no new Covid cases on Friday.

South Australia continues to keep the gate firmly locked to Victoria, NSW and the ACT. Visitors from Queensland, WA, NT and Tasmania are allowed but must first complete a Cross Border Travel Registration. There were no new Covid case recorded in South Australia on Friday.

The Australian Capital Territory has closed its border to all of Victoria and much of NSW, outside of border areas in the south-eastern corner of the state. Travellers from all other states and territories need an exemption before arriving. From November 1, however, ACT residents will be able to visit NSW and Victoria. The nation's capital recorded 10 new Covid cases on Friday.

The Northern Territory is closed to people from hotspots including NSW, ACT, and Victoria. Travellers into the Territory from other regions must get a Covid test and are required to enter supervised quarantine for 14 days at their own expense. NT recorded no new Covid cases on Friday.

To Queensland and they have extended border restrictions to all of NSW except for LGA's along the NSW border bubble. Victoria, the ACT and the Jervise Bay Territory are also considered ‘hot spots’ and are not permitted to enter. While travellers from the NT, WA, Tasmania, and SA must complete a travel declaration form up to three days prior to arriving. The sunshine state recorded no new Covid cases on Friday.

As Covid numbers continue to plateau in New South Wales, the state recorded 268 new infections and sadly two deaths on Friday. Restrictions have further eased for greater Sydney, however regional travel for Sydneysiders is off the cards until November 1. For outsiders wanting to enter NSW, particularly those from Queensland, South Australia, the ACT and Victoria they must all complete a travel declaration form.

Down south and Victoria’s cases are settling with 1656 new infections reported on Friday and tragically 10 Covid deaths. People in Queensland, SA, WA, Tasmania, and the NT are all permitted to travel to Victoria. While fully vaccinated people from the ACT and Greater Sydney can now visit Victoria without having to quarantine for 14 days, while cross-border NSW LGAs have been downgraded to a red-zone, meaning cross-border residents can enter Victoria without a permit.

Tasmania happily reported no new cases on Friday. The Apple Isle remains off limits to people from NSW, the ACT, and Victoria, while travellers from South Australia, WA, parts of Queensland and some parts of New Zealand may visit if they don't bring any more nasties with them. Tasmania are set to plan to reopen borders on December 15.

Across the ditch and Trans-Tasman families are set for a second-consecutive Christmas apart as the New Zealand government opts against a border reopening to Australia this year. New Zealand reported 125 new Covid cases on Friday.

Finally, to wrap up in the words of Mr Scott Morrison “there are shifting sands when it comes to the evolution of this issue".



