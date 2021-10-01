The Covid Wrap: A State-By-State Summary On Covid Across Australia

In another round of pandemic politics and party room parlaying, the biggest bombshell of the week was delivered on Friday with the announcement of NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian's resignation, after the state's corruption watchdog revealed it was investigating her.

Ms Berejiklian made it clear that it could not have come at a worst time.

The National Briefing

"Resigning at this time is against every instinct in my being and something which I do not want to do," she said.

"I love my job and I love serving the community, but I have been given no option, following the statement that’s been issued today to continue as premier would disrupt the state government during a time when our entire attention should be focused on the challenges confronting New South Wales. I do not want to be a distraction from what should be the focus of the state government during this pandemic, which is the well-being of our citizens, it always has been and always will be.” - Premier Berejiklian

Ms Berejiklian said in a prepared statement that she regretted leaving while the state was still in the grip of the pandemic but the announcement by the ICAC had left her with no alternative.

It cannot be doubted that the Premier displayed 'legacy making' courage and determination to see her state come out as a national success story throughout the pandemic, as unbridled Delta continues to navigate what life will look like for Australians, particularly for those who are fully vaccinated.

Earlier in the week, Ms Berejiklian suggested that some freedoms will be bought forward when the 80 per cent double vaccine target is reached, while NSW schools will resume a week earlier than scheduled with vaccination rates steaming ahead.

The heavy focus on vaccine targets providing a roadmap to getting back to some sort of normal, was made all the more evident this week with announcements of mandating Covid jabs right across the country.

On Friday Victoria Premier Dan Andrews delivered the expansion of mandatory vaccinations to all on-site authorised workers by mid-October, while in Western Australia, Premier Mark McGowan has made Covid vaccinations mandatory for all frontline health workers effective from today.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison continues to hold form that federal policy only supports mandates in exceptional circumstances.

“My policy has always been that this is not a compulsory vaccination program,” he said.

However, on Friday the PM confirmed Australia’s international border ban will end as states hit 80 per cent double-dose rates.

“It’s time to give Australians their lives back. We’ve saved lives. We’ve saved livelihoods but we must work together to ensure that Australians can reclaim the lives that they once had in this country. And we must work together to achieve that goal". - PM Scott Morrison

The Federal government this week also pushed to roll back on Disaster Relief payments and Business Support once all states and territories reach 80 per cent fully vaccinated targets.

So, you tell me, I think it is all about the mandate.

Meanwhile, the result of illegal backyard parties and AFL Grand final day celebrations between households saw a massive surge in Victoria's numbers this week, with cases and compliance going hand-in-hand.

Victoria's blight on the sporting nation comes as a warning to Queenslanders ahead of the NRL Grand Final if it indeed goes ahead after increasing infections in recent days.

In the meantime, the Australian Medical Association has warned the health system won't cope when life opens back up.

AMA Vice President Chris Moy told Australia Today opening up will lead to a surge in Covid cases needing hospitalisation, which will put too much pressure on an already struggling health system.

"The health system does not just look after Covid. We look after everything else that's already full. To expect us at the moment to be able to cope with Covid on top of this in the long term plus deal with delayed care. Plus have to deal with things like mental health issues, and continue to vaccinate, it's something that's probably unsustainable," - Dr Chris Moy

It comes as Victoria's AMA president Dr Roderick McRae described Melbourne's hospital system buckling under pressure as a "dire" situation.

"Everybody at every stage of the Victorian Health care system is using the word crisis," he said.

“The system is buckling under pressure and when the Health Minister says it’s going to be extremely challenging, the way that I interpret that is there are going to be unnecessary deaths and we need to get used to it.” - Dr Roderick McRae

Meantime, the rollercoaster of lockdowns and restrictions continues to plague the east coast of the country.

Across New South Wales, Kyogle, Muswellbrook, Narromine, Oberon, Port Macquarie-Hastings and Snowy Monaro Regional were all thrust back in lockdown, while stay stay-at-home orders have been extended to 11 October for several regional LGAs including Bathurst Regional, Bourke, Central Coast, City of Cessnock, Dubbo Regional, Eurobodalla, Goulburn Mulwaree, Kiama, City of Lake Macquarie, City of Lithgow, City of Maitland, City of Newcastle, Port Stephens, Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional, City of Shellharbour, City of Shoalhaven, and Wingecarribee.

Meantime, Hilltops and Walgett LGAs in the states mid-west, along with the Tweed, Byron and Kempey have all emerged from stay-at-home orders.

Down south to Victoria and joining greater Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire in lockdown this week is Moe, Morwell and Traralgon in the Gippsland region.

At the same time, greater Geelong and the Surf Coast got their first taste of freedom after deep diving into a snap lockdown.

Meanwhile, across the country:

With the tightest border in the country, Western Australia have mandated that travellers from a 'high risk' state are required to provide evidence that they have received their first Covid vaccine and have tested 72 hours prior to departing for the western skies. Elsewhere Queensland, Victoria and the ACT are considered 'medium risk' and require an exemption to enter WA. Lucky South Australian's have been deemed 'low risk', so they may play in WA but only with a border declaration. That leaves 'low risk' Tasmania, the Northern Territory and New Zealand as the only visitors allowed into the state. WA recorded no new Covid cases on Friday.

South Australia continues to keep the gate firmly locked to Victoria, NSW the ACT, and some parts of Queensland. Visitors from WA and NT are allowed but must have a series of Covid tests and self-quarantine until receiving their first negative result. And once again the only Aussies deemed ‘restriction free’ are Tasmanians. There were no new Covid case recorded in South Australia on Friday.

Lockdown in the Australian Capital Territory continues until midnight October 15. Further, border restrictions have been tightened for all non-ACT residents entering the capital from locked down areas of Queensland, Victoria, and New South Wales, effectively not allowing them in. Meanwhile, travellers from all other states and territories must stay abreast of exposure site locations. The countries capital recorded their highest daily number of infections since the pandemic began with 52 new Covid cases on Friday and sadly two deaths.

The Northern Territory is closed to travellers from hotspots – NSW, ACT, and Victoria – and returning NT residents face mandatory supervised quarantine and all arrivals must complete an online Border Entry Form. Meantime, anyone who has been at a public exposure state in any other state must get a COVID -19 test and quarantine in a suitable place for 14 days. NT recorded no new Covid cases on Friday.

To Queensland and they have extended border restrictions to all of NSW except for LGA's along the NSW border bubble to allow students and essential workers carrying a border permit to cross the state line. In addition, essential workers crossing from NSW must provide proof of having had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine. Victoria and South Australia are considered a ‘hot spot’, while travellers from the NT, WA, Tasmania, and SA are permitted to visit the sunshine state but must complete a travel declaration form up to three days prior to arriving. Queensland recorded two new Covid cases on Friday.

After another week of declining Covid numbers New South Wales recorded 864 new infections and 15 deaths on Friday. Sydneysiders remain gated into their burning hot spot, while those who are fully-vaxxed can engage in outdoor recreation with up to 5 other double dosed friends. For outsiders wanting to enter NSW, particularly those from Queensland, South Australia, the ACT and Victoria they must complete a travel declaration form.

Down south and Victoria continue to break records with 1143 new locally acquired Covid cases reported on Friday and tragically three coronavirus death. From Thursday 2 September, 6 Victorian and 2 NSW LGA's were removed from the border bubble and a strict permit system remains in place for all states and territories, with anyone wanting to enter the garden required to secure a permit. Meantime, no-one from NSW, the ACT, or some parts of south-east Queensland are allowed in. Cross-border NSW LGAs have been downgraded to a red-zone, meaning cross-border residents can enter Victoria without a permit.

Tasmania remain tightly zipped off from the mainland to avoid the Delta downfall as they continue with zero Covid cases. The Apple Isle is now off limits to people from NSW, the ACT, and Victoria, while travellers from South Australia, WA, parts of Queensland and some parts of New Zealand may visit if they don't bring any nasties with them.

Across the ditch and New Zealand will not be reopening its trans-Tasman travel bubble any time soon, as Covid cases numbers remain vigilant across NSW and Victoria.

Set to remain in place until November 19, New Zealand's ban on quarantine free travellers from Australia hinges on vaccination rates. New Zealand reported 19 new Covid cases on Friday.

Finally, to wrap up in the words of Mr Scott Morrison “there are shifting sands when it comes to the evolution of this issue".

