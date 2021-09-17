The Covid Wrap: A State-By-State Summary On Covid Across Australia

As pandemic politics continued to play out this week across party-room floors and virtual meetings, what we know for certain is that the next few months will be a lived experiment, particularly for New South Wales, with Victoria not far behind.

Not shy of identifying as 'progressive' in her endeavours to 'live with COVID', NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Friday that she is looking further ahead after the state hit 50 per cent double vaccination targets.

The National Briefing

The Premier also unveiled a home quarantine trial for returning travellers once the state reaches 80% vaccination rates.

“One of the things that we expect to occur at 80 per cent ... is to consider our international borders,” Ms Berejiklian said.

In the meantime, the rollercoaster of lockdowns and restrictions have continued to plague the east coast of Australia.

As curfews were lifted for residents across 12 local government areas in COVID hotspots across Sydney, Lismore and Albury in regional New South Wales were plunged back in lockdown on Thursday, and by Friday so too were Glen Innes in the northern Tablelands, along with Hilltops in the Riverina.

Meanwhile, down in Victoria, Ballarat in the state's central highlands was again hurtled back into lockdown, amid fears it could become a Covid hotspot, as restrictions in Shepparton were eased.

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) called upon the Victorian government to hold back the tides on easing restrictions for another fortnight at least, or after 80 per cent of eligible people are fully vaccinated, but alas its recommendation fell on deaf ears.

Instead, Premier Dan Andrews increased the 5km limit to 10km, with further changes to social interaction and exercise as part of the "modest but significant" easing of restrictions.

AMA Victoria president Roderick McRae raised the alarm, concerned the state's health system is already under uncommon strain.

"AMA Victoria considers it reckless to open up the current Victorian restrictions until 80 per cent of people 12 years and older, who are now eligible for vaccination, are two weeks beyond their second dose," Mr McRae said.

Meantime, new modelling by the Doherty Institute presented to national cabinet on Friday delivered some fresh warnings according to Guardian Australia who report to have seen a summary of the analysis.

The report allegedly recommends that “medium” public health and social measures would be “prudent” until Australia reaches 80% vaccination if caseloads are high.

In the new analysis, the Doherty Institute notes that, at high caseloads, it would be very difficult for governments to maintain optimal testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine practices.

But, as is the case of late, more vaccines are on their way to Australia in a bid to get ahead of the curve.

Federal health minister Greg Hunt revealed the first doses of the US Moderna vaccine arrived on Friday, with plans for 1800 pharmacies set to deliver Moderna jabs into the arms of babes as early as next week, bringing the vaccine into line with the similar Pfizer vaccine approved by Australian health authorities for children as young as 12.

“Over this weekend the second shipment will arrive and that will be over 1 million doses arriving in Australia and then that will be followed consistently over the course of the coming weeks doses going forward," he said.

However, by the end of the week, the impacts felt by many of extensive lockdowns, remote learning and isolation, loss of freedom and an unknown future, means the consequences for every decision and policy made will indeed be played out and scrutinised by all.

Its alarming to think that a generation of young Australians will be handed a post-Covid world, climate change inaction and increased division.

Meanwhile, across the country:

With the tightest border in the country, Western Australia have mandated that travellers from a 'high risk' state are required to provide evidence that they have received their first COVID vaccine and have tested 72 hours prior to departing for the western skies. Elsewhere Queensland, Victoria and the ACT are considered 'medium risk' and require an exemption to enter WA. Lucky South Australian's have been deemed 'low risk', so they may play in WA but only with a border declaration. That leaves 'low risk' Tasmania, the Northern Territory and New Zealand as the only visitors allowed into the state. WA recorded no new COVID -19 cases on Friday.

South Australia continues to keep the gate firmly locked to Victoria, NSW the ACT, and some parts of Queensland. Visitors from WA and NT are allowed but must have a series of COVID tests and self-quarantine until receiving their first negative result. And once again the only Aussies deemed ‘restriction free’ are Tasmanians. There were no new COVID cases in South Australia on Friday.

Lockdown in the Australian Capital Territory has been extended for another four weeks. Further, border restrictions have been tightened for all non-ACT residents entering the capital from locked down areas of Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales, effectively not allowing them in. Meanwhile, travellers from all other states and territories must stay abreast of exposure site locations. The countries capital recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The Northern Territory is closed to travellers from hotspots – NSW, ACT, and Victoria – and returning NT residents face mandatory supervised quarantine and all arrivals must complete an online Border Entry Form. Meantime, anyone who has been at a public exposure state in any other state must get a COVID -19 test and quarantine in a suitable place for 14 days. NT recorded no new COVID cases on Friday.

To Queensland and they have extended border to all of NSW except for LGA's along the NSW border bubble in order to allow students and essential workers carrying a border permit to cross the state line. In addition, essential workers crossing from NSW must provide proof of having had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Victoria and South Australia, along with greater Darwin and Katherine are considered a ‘hot spot’, while travellers from the NT, WA, Tasmania and SA are permitted to visit the sunshine state but must complete a travel declaration form up to three days prior to arriving. Queensland recorded one new COVID -19 cases on Friday.

After another week of high COVID numbers New South Wales recorded 1284 new infections and 12 deaths on Friday. Sydneysiders remain gated into their burning hot spot, with people barred from leaving except for essential services. Meanwhile stay-at-home orders were lifted for 12 LGA's in Sydney, while 4 more have been plunged into lockdown. For outsiders wanting to enter NSW, particularly those from Queensland, South Australia, the ACT and Victoria they must complete a travel declaration form.

Down south and Victoria continue to break records with 510 new locally acquired COVID -19 cases reported on Friday and tragically one death. From Thursday 2 September, Premier Dan Andrews tightened the border to NSW, removing 6 Victorian and 2 NSW LGA's from the border bubble. A strict permit system remains in place for all states and territories, with anyone wanting to enter the garden required to secure a permit. Meantime, no-one from NSW, the ACT, or some parts of south-east Queensland are allowed in.

Tasmania remain tightly zipped off from the mainland to avoid the Delta downfall as they continue with zero COVID cases. The Apple Isle is now off limits to people from NSW, the ACT, and Victoria, while travellers from South Australia, WA, parts of Queensland and some parts of New Zealand may visit if they don't bring any nasties with them.

Across the ditch and New Zealand will not be reopening its trans-Tasman travel bubble any time soon, as COVID cases numbers remain vigilant across NSW and Victoria. Set to remain in place until November 19, New Zealand's ban on quarantine free travellers from Australia hinges on vaccination rates. New Zealand reported 11 new COVID cases on Friday.

Finally, to wrap up in the words of Mr Scott Morrison “there are shifting sands when it comes to the evolution of this issue".

